AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian women’s national football team is set to begin its AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 campaign today against Vietnam at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia. This Group C opener marks a significant milestone for the Blue Tigresses, who have qualified for the tournament on merit for the first time in over two decades. With a potential spot in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup at stake, the fixture is a crucial hurdle for India’s aspirations on the continental stage. Manisha Kalyan Becomes First Indian Female Footballer To Score Goal For South American Club, Achieves Feat During Alianza Lima vs Universidad Catolica Friendly Match (Watch Video).

The 2026 Asian Cup serves as the primary qualifying route for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. The four semi-finalists will gain direct entry, while losing quarter-finalists will enter play-offs for additional spots. For India, securing at least a point against Vietnam is seen as essential, given that their next group opponents are the formidable defending champions, Japan.

Where to Watch India vs Vietnam, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

Supporters in India looking to follow the action will need to tune in via digital platforms, as there is no confirmed television broadcast for the tournament in the country.

Match: India vs Vietnam (Group C)

Date: Wednesday, 4 March 2026

Kick-off Time: 4:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time)

Live Stream: FanCode (App and Website)

Match Fact

Feature Details Competition AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Fixture India vs Vietnam Venue Perth Rectangular Stadium, Australia India FIFA Ranking 67 Vietnam FIFA Ranking 36 Head Coach (India) Amelia Valverde Head Coach (Vietnam) Mai Duc Chung Streaming Platform FanCode (India)

India vs Vietnam Team News

Under the guidance of Costa Rican head coach Amelia Valverde, the squad arrived in Perth three weeks ago to acclimatise to the Australian summer. Indian Squad for 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia Announced.

Ranked 67th in the world, India faces a stern test against a Vietnamese side ranked 31 places higher. Despite the ranking gap, the Indian camp has expressed confidence following a 52-day preparation period that included training stints in Turkey and local friendlies in Australia.

Veteran coach Mai Duc Chung has built a side known for defensive discipline and rapid transitions. Key players such as captain Huynh Nhu and forward Pham Hai Yen remain the focal points of an attack that India’s backline, led by captain Sweety Devi Ngangbam, must neutralize to secure a result.

