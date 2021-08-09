New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): The launch of Hoppup Sonic adds huge value to the On-Ear Headphone category in India.

The comfortable earphones are foldable and adjustable for all head sizes to create an immersive experience to play its HD sound quality.

The integrated buttons on the headphones allow the user to control the sound input mode, manage calls, play-pause the music, and adjust the volume without dragging the smartphone out.

Hoppup Sonic is available online at affordable pricing, empowering users to enjoy the engaging stereo sound with no burden on their wallets.

Hoppup Sonic Specifications and Features

Hoppup Sonic is available in three color variants - Black, Red, and Blue. Powered with Bluetooth 5.0, Hoppup Sonic connects to Bluetooth-enabled devices seamlessly. The user can play music and attend calls without any lag. Hoppup Sonic has a thumping bass with HD sound quality, making the best combo for listening to music. Hoppup Sonic is loaded with three playing modes - SD Card, Wireless, and Aux. The C-type charging port in these on-ear headphones will restore the battery to the maximum fast.

HOPPUP SONIC Design and Availability

Hoppup Sonic Headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable on the user's ears. 20 hours of playtime without any fatigue or pressure make HoppupSonic the best product in the

