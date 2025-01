Capillary Technologies' 2nd Annual Captivate Summit is coming soon! Discover how new AI tech is shaping loyalty management at this premier event. Register now for insights and innovation!

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30: Capillary Technologies is set to bring together global leaders to explore the technological transformation of customer loyalty at Captivate 2025, a premier global summit highlighting how digital innovation and AI are reshaping loyalty management. The event will take place from April 7-9, 2025, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, hosting industry trailblazers and technology pioneers redefining the future of loyalty programs.

Captivate 2025 will delve into the groundbreaking ways emerging technologies are revolutionizing customer loyalty and engagement. The meticulously crafted program includes:

* Visionary Keynotes: A highlight session with Peak XV's Rajan Anandan and a forward-looking presentation by Forrester Analyst John Pedini on the future of loyalty technology.

* Loyalty Legacy Spotlight: A special session with loyalty pioneer Hal Brierley, exploring "40 Years of Loyalty Management: From Paper to Digital Revolution."

* Real-World Insights: Executive presentations and case studies from global enterprise brands showcasing cutting-edge loyalty technology implementations.

* Deep-Dive Workshops: Hands-on sessions and boot camps with loyalty experts like Don Smith, focusing on innovative loyalty technologies and strategies.

* Unparalleled Networking Opportunities: Exclusive access to C-level executives, renowned analysts, and industry thought leaders.

* Luxury Experiences: Attendees will enjoy curated experiences, including an evening cruise, culinary events, and rejuvenating morning yoga sessions.

Aneesh Reddy, CEO and Founder of Capillary Technologies, shared his vision for the event: "In an era where customer expectations evolve at lightning speed, Captivate 2025 underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to transform customer loyalty. We're excited to bring together the brightest minds in the industry to explore how digital innovation is shaping the future of customer engagement."

Mark Your Calendar:

The 2nd annual Captivate summit will commence on April 7, 2025, and conclude on April 9, 2025. Due to the event's exclusive nature, attendance is limited. Interested participants are encouraged to register early.

To learn more about Captivate 2025, hear experiences from last year's attendees, or secure your spot, visit capillarytech.com/captivate.

