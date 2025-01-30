New Delhi, January 30: Delhi Police have filed a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets, an official said. The Punjab government, however, said the car had a fake registration plate and was different from the registered model. The car was found on Wednesday and a large amount of cash and liquor was seized, police said. The car had a "Punjab government" sticker, said the officials, adding that AAP pamphlets were also found in the car.

Delhi Police said the vehicle was found parked outside Punjab Bhawan on Copernicus Marg in the national capital. When searched, the cops said they found cash amounting to Rs 8 lakh, liquor bottles with Punjab stamps, and AAP pamphlets inside the car. Delhi Police Averts Gang War, Arrests Two Ankit Sersa Members.

Delhi Police Seize ‘Punjab Sarkar’ Car With Cash, Liquor

Punjab Government Clarifies on Suspicious Vehicle in Delhi A vehicle with the Punjab registration plate PB35AE1342 and a Punjab Sarkar sticker on it was seized near Punjab Bhavan in Delhi, carrying illegal liquor, unaccounted cash, and AAP pamphlets. Press Release It has… pic.twitter.com/qMrq2HWatY — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 29, 2025

As per the model code of conduct in force in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, people are barred from carrying more than Rs 50,000 in cash. A case has been registered at the Tilak Marg police station.

The Punjab government soon issued a denial after the news came out. The government said in a statement that as per the official record, the car was registered in the name of Major Anubhav Shivpuri, who was posted at the Army Dental College, Pathankot, three years ago. He is a permanent resident of Khadki in Maharashtra, it said. Delhi Police Nabs Key Member of ATM Robbery Gang.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Department of Transport (Govt of Punjab), that a vehicle carrying registration number PB35AE1342 has been apprehended in Delhi carrying illegal liquor and some unaccounted cash. It has been alleged in the media reports that the vehicle has a sticker of Punjab Govt on it," the statement read.

The Punjab government said the registered vehicle model on the registration number PB35AE1342 was the Ford Eco Sport of make year 2018 but the actual vehicle apprehended by the police belongs to the Hyundai Creta series. "This confirms that the vehicle's number plate is forged and fake. High-Security Registration Plate(HSRP) is mandatory for all vehicles and the registration plate visible in the video is an ordinary one, without the features of HSRP, hence easy to forge. Also, we have searched our records and found that no such vehicle is owned or hired by Govt of Punjab. The apprehended vehicle does not belong to Govt of Punjab at all." The AAP also released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt and utterly bogus".

