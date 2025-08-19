VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 19: Hubhawks Marketing India Pvt. Ltd., a full-service publishing, marketing, and distribution company, has announced a strategic partnership with Storywise.ai, an innovative Israel-based platform transforming how stories are developed and refined.

Storywise.ai empowers authors, publishers, editors, and agents with AI-driven tools to streamline story creation, improve manuscript quality, and enhance market readiness. As Storywise.ai's official marketing partner in India, Hubhawks will leverage its deep publishing network to introduce the platform to a wide range of professionals -- from debut authors to leading publishing houses.

Kevin Missal, National Bestselling Author and CEO of Hubhawks, shared:

"We are excited to partner with Storywise.ai, a platform redefining the creative process for authors and publishing professionals. In today's fast-evolving literary landscape, technology is an essential ally. With Storywise.ai's cutting-edge tools and our ability to connect with the right audiences, we believe we can help bridge the gap between creativity and market success in India."

Maj. Leslie Missal, COO of Hubhawks, added:

"Storywise.ai delivers a powerful, user-friendly platform that can significantly enhance how writers and publishers work. Our role will be to ensure its benefits reach the right people -- from authors polishing their manuscripts to publishers seeking greater efficiency and quality. This is not just a partnership; it's a step toward transforming how stories are brought to life."

Through this collaboration, Hubhawks will launch targeted outreach campaigns, industry engagements, and awareness initiatives to position Storywise.ai as a must-have resource in the Indian literary market.

For media inquiries, sign-ups, or to learn more about Hubhawks or Storywise.ai, email kevinmissal@hubhawks.com.

