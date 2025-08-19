A quick scroll through Instagram or your TikTok FYP or the news application – just to stay informed. How bad could it be? But soon one story leads to another and before you know it, hours have passed and so has your sleeping time. Scrolling mindlessly through the apps has become so common that it now has an official name – ‘Doomscrolling’ with warning signs. While experts state severe health issues as consequences, is it really doomscrolling when you are doing it for work? Turns out, you can earn money by surfing the internet! Monk Entertainment co-founder Viraj Sheth took to his Instagram story to announce that he is recruiting for a ‘doom-scroller.’ Yes, it appears, doomscrolling job is for real. But what does the job title mean? What Is Brain Rot? Know Meaning of the Term Picked by Oxford University.

Viraj Sheth Is ‘Hiring Doom-Scrollers’ – What Does the Job Title Mean?

Doomscrolling refers to spending excessive time reading negative news or running through social media updates without pausing. The term entered our vernacular in 2020 and was officially added to the dictionary in 2023. It gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the need for accessing updated information and news was at an all-time high. Researchers warn that this act can lead to harmful effects on one’s mental health and well-being. But what if you earn money to doomscroll?

Viraj Sheth, the CEO and co-founder of Monk Entertainment, a creative digital media organisation, took to his Instagram story to announce a hiring alert for his company. “Hiring doom-scrollers,” read the post. He continued “Skills needed: IG + YT screen time more than 6 hours + (show screenshots), obsessed with creators and creator culture, knows every new creator on the block, consumes r/ ICG like the morning paper, very fluent in English + Hindi, no problem using Excel,” as the skills required for the job title. He goes on, urging applicants to write “Doomscroller” as the title.

Is It Doomscrolling If It’s For Work?

While Viraj Sheth’s Instagram story may appear as a narrative twist for individuals seeking opportunities in the creative field, a significant part of the job involves staying on top of trends and constantly monitoring what is happening online. This often leads workers to endless scrolling, or as it is more commonly known, doomscrolling. The lines can become blurred when one's livelihood depends on staying connected and informed—something the job title requires.

Needlessly spending too much time scrolling through social media platforms and news applications can have a severe impact on one’s mental health. Though there is value and specific jobs demand in staying on top of the news and being informed, individuals must also be conscious of their media consumption habits to form a healthy balance.

