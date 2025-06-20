London [UK], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that most Indians are convinced that the human mind will always be supreme and superior to any kind of artificial intelligence (AI) and assuaged concerns of job losses due to the emerging technology

He made these remarks during his interaction at the 'Future Frontier Forum' held in London on Thursday.

"Artificial intelligence is an area that India is absolutely going to adopt. It's going to bring it to our working. We do not see this as an area of concern that will lead to job losses," the minister said at the event.

He added, "Given our talent in the country, I think we should open up many, many more avenues to help the world in terms of data, in terms of decoding new possibilities with AI. So we are only looking at it as a need to retrain our people, to re-skill our talent, but adopt it."

"So at the end of the day, most Indians are convinced the human mind will always be supreme. To get the best of AI, the human mind has created it and will be able to tame it and ultimately will be superior to any kind of AI. That I am absolutely sure," he said.

Piyush Goyal is on a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday. The visit is aimed at holding key meetings related to the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

This high-level visit highlights India's growing efforts to strengthen its trade and investment partnership with the UK. It comes shortly after the India-UK FTA was announced by the Prime Ministers of both countries last month.

On Thursday, the minister also held a productive meeting with Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK.

In a social media post, the minister said, "Discussed avenues for collaboration in financial frameworks, sustainable finance, and unlocking new trade opportunities to further strengthen the India-UK economic partnership."

He also had an engaging discussion with Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, a business financial platform based in the UK.

"With India's massive strides in the digital world, we discussed the fintech ecosystem, digital empowerment, and fostering SME-led growth across both economies," Goyal shared. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)