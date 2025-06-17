NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17: HuntVastuHomes.com, India's pioneering platform for Vastu-compliant property search, proudly announces its entry into Mumbai, one of the most dynamic and aspirational real estate markets in the country. With this launch, users can now explore the Vastu compliance ratings of flats and apartments in Mumbai - empowering them to make well-informed decisions based on time-tested architectural principles.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

Mumbai has consistently been the most searched city on HuntVastuHomes.com, indicating a strong demand for Vastu-aware home buying. In a city where land is scarce and property prices continue to skyrocket, buying a home is more than a transaction - it's a lifetime investment. Given the stakes, today's buyers are not only looking for modern amenities but also for homes that promise Peace, Progress, and Prosperity - the core goals of Vastu-compliant living.

Raj Kumar Narang, Co-founder & CEO of HuntVastuHomes.com, shared, "Mumbai was always on our radar, but the consistent volume of searches and interest from this city made the decision inevitable. When people are investing crores into a home, they naturally want every aspect to be right - including the Vastu. We're excited to help Mumbai homebuyers evaluate their options with our platform and will continue to expand the listings here in the weeks ahead."

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: A Look at India's Top Five Run-Getters Against England, From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli; Check Full List .

Dr. Smita Narang, Co-founder and Vastu Expert, added, "Mumbai is a city where people come with big dreams - hoping for success, stability, and a better future. But the energy of the space you live in plays a significant role in supporting those aspirations. A property with good Vastu can become a foundation for that journey. Every home listed on HuntVastuHomes.com is evaluated using our proprietary Vastu algorithm, ensuring users receive a clear and insightful rating. Our guiding mantra is 'Jitni Acchi Rating, Utna Accha Vastu' - 'The Higher the Rating, The Better the Vastu.' It's not just a score, it's a step toward fulfilling your dreams."

HuntVastuHomes.com is India's first tech-enabled real estate platform that combines ancient Vastu principles with modern technology to deliver Vastu compliance ratings for residential properties. Designed by Dr. Smita Narang, a globally recognized Vastu expert, the system allows users to upload or browse property floor plans and receive a detailed Vastu analysis - helping them confidently navigate their home-buying journey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)