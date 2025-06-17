Mumbai, June 17: India will kickstart their five-match series against England from June 20 onwards at Leeds under captaincy of Shubman Gill. Let us look at top five-run-getters for India against England.

1. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: X/@MCC_Members)

Sachin is India's leading run-getter against England, with 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73 in 32 Tests, with seven centuries and 13 fifties in 53 innings and a best score of 193. IND vs ENG 2025: Top Five Youngsters To Look Out for During India’s Tour of England, From Shubman Gill to Yashasvi Jaiswal: Check Full List.

2. Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar (Photo credit: X @ICC)

In 38 Tests against England, Gavaskar has scored 2,483 runs at an average of 38.20, with four centuries and 16 fifties in 67 innings. His best score is 221.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: @SumitG71/C)

In 28 matches against England, Virat has scored 1,991 runs in 50 innings at an average of 42.36, with five centuries and nine fifties. His best score is 235. Virat Kohli Hosts Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj For Dinner in His London House Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Report.

4. Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid (Photo Credits: @rajasthanroyals/X)

In 21 matches against England, Dravid has scored 1,950 runs at an average of 60.93, with seven centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 217.

5. Gundappa Viswanath

Gundappa Viswanath (Photo Credit: Twitter/@sachin_rt)

In 30 Tests against England, he made 1,880 runs in 54 innings at an average of 37.60, with four centuries and 12 fifties. His best score is 222.