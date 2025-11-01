PRNewswire

Gyeongju [South Korea], November 1: Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA today announced they are deepening their collaboration to accelerate innovation in autonomous vehicles (AVs), smart factories and robotics with a new AI factory, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell AI infrastructure

Building on their previous work together , Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA are now entering a new phase of collaboration, shifting from strategic adoption of advanced software platforms and infrastructure to joint innovation of core physical AI technologies. Together, they will co-develop AI capabilities for mobility solutions, next-generation smart factories, and on-device semiconductor advancements to strengthen Hyundai Motor Group's future capabilities.

As part of this endeavor, Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA aim to enable integrated AI model training, validation and deployment using 50,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

In addition, in support of the Korean government's initiative to build a national physical AI cluster, Hyundai Motor Group and NVIDIA will work closely with government stakeholders to accelerate ecosystem development. This will result in an approximately $3 billion investment to advance the physical AI landscape in Korea.

Key efforts include the establishment of Hyundai Motor Group's Physical AI Application Center, NVIDIA AI Technology Center, and physical AI data centers in the region. To formalize this collaboration, the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea, Hyundai Motor Group, and NVIDIA signed a Memorandum of Understanding on October 31. This collaboration will also foster dynamic exchanges with NVIDIA's world-class engineers and technicians, helping to cultivate Korea's next generation of physical AI talent.

"For Korea to leap forward as a leading nation in AI, the advancement of physical AI is essential - a key initiative championed by the Ministry of Science and ICT. This inaugural step in public-private collaboration to foster physical AI is therefore incredibly significant," said Bae Kyung-hoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea. "Korea has a strong foundation in manufacturing. By combining Korea's rich manufacturing data with NVIDIA's cutting-edge AI infrastructure, we expect to build a Win-Win model through collaboration with domestic companies, thereby accelerating innovative AI transformation (AX) in manufacturing across industries," he emphasized.

"As we enter a new era of AI-powered mobility and smart factory, deepening our collaboration with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step forward," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "Together, we are not only building advanced technologies but also laying the foundation for a robust AI ecosystem in Korea--one that fosters innovation, nurtures talent, and positions us at the forefront of global AI leadership."

"AI will revolutionize every facet of every industry. In transportation alone -- from vehicle design and manufacturing to robotics and autonomous driving -- NVIDIA's AI and computing platforms are transforming how the world moves," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Hyundai Motor Group -- Korea's industrial powerhouse and one of the world's top mobility solutions providers-- we're building intelligent cars and factories that will shape the future of the multitrillion-dollar mobility industry."

Hyundai Motor Group Advances Automotive with NVIDIA AI Factory

With its NVIDIA Blackwell-based AI factory, Hyundai Motor Group will deploy essential infrastructure for powering every phase of innovation -- bringing together in-vehicle AI, autonomous driving, factory automation and robotics into one intelligent, interconnected ecosystem.

Hyundai Motor Group is using the three NVIDIA AI compute platforms that serve as the infrastructure for physical AI and robotics:

- NVIDIA DGX platform and other NVIDIA AI infrastructure enables large-scale AI model training and software development.

- NVIDIA Omniverse andNVIDIA Cosmos running onNVIDIA RTX PRO Servers enables digital twins and simulation to optimize manufacturing, as well as test and validate AV software across an infinite number of driving scenarios.

- NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor serves as the "AI brain" for real-time intelligence in vehicles and robots.

Together, these computing platforms form the backbone of AI and car factories, enabling the transportation industry to develop, validate and deploy advanced physical AI at scale.

Building Smart Factories and Safe Cars of the Future

As part of the expanded collaboration, unveiled earlier this year, Hyundai Motor Group will use the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform to develop robust factory digital twins -- virtual replicas of manufacturing environments that unify and manage factory data -- as well as enable precision control, software- and hardware-in-the-loop validation, discrete event simulation and virtual commissioning.

These physically accurate digital environments accelerate robot integration, optimize production, enable predictive maintenance and pave the way for fully autonomous, software-defined factories -- reshaping how vehicles are designed and manufactured.

Omniverse Enterprise also extends to humanoid and robotic systems using NVIDIA Isaac Sim--an open robotics reference framework built on NVIDIA Omniverse. This allows virtual validation of task assignments, motion planning and ergonomic safety before robot deployment on physical production lines, significantly accelerating robot integration and maximizing productivity.

Hyundai Motor Group is also testing the use of NVIDIA Omniverse and Cosmos platforms on NVIDIA RTX PRO Servers (with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs) to build digital twins of regional driving environments and conditions, incorporating extensive simulations to advance its development pipeline. These sophisticated capabilities place Hyundai Motor Group at the forefront of scalable, next-generation autonomous driving.

Advanced AI models -- built with NVIDIA Nemotron open AI reasoning models and NVIDIA NeMo software could enable over-the-air updates of capabilities and features across vehicles. In addition to autonomy capabilities, Hyundai Motor Group will cooperate on these advanced models to develop a range of innovative in-vehicle AI features, from personalized digital assistants to intelligent infotainment and adaptive comfort systems, powered by these advanced models. This transforms vehicles into continuously learning, evolving intelligent agents.

Inside the vehicle, NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor, accelerated compute running on safety-certified DriveOS operating system, is set to provide the AI compute power for advanced driver-assistance and next-generation safety features, as well as immersive in-vehicle AI experiences.

With NVIDIA, Hyundai Motor Group is evolving its vehicles and factories from independent systems into a single, interconnected and intelligent ecosystem, setting a new standard for the future of the global automotive industry.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication, and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Media Center (kianewscenter.com), Genesis Newsroom

