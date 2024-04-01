ATK

New Delhi [India], April 1: IB Solar, a leading solar PV Modules manufacturer based in Noida with an annual manufacturing capacity of 500MW and Pan India distributor of INVT brand of Ongrid and Hybrid inverters, has entered into a strategic partnership with INVT Solar to open a service center in IB Solar's Noida premises. This partnership aims to strengthen their presence in the solar inverter market and provide better services to their customers.

INVT is a renowned manufacturer of solar inverters known for their advanced technology and high-performance products. By collaborating with INVT, IB Solar aims to offer its customers a wider range of reliable and efficient solar inverters.

The new service centre in Noida will cater to the growing demand for solar inverters in the region. It will provide a dedicated hub for customers to access technical support, repairs, and maintenance services for their solar inverters. The service centre will be staffed by skilled professionals trained by INVT, ensuring prompt and quality service to customers.

Abhinav Mahajan, Director of IB Solar, emphasized the impact of this strategic move, stating, "We aim to empower customers with efficient, eco-friendly solutions. This partnership with INVT Electric allows us to not only expand our product range but also to ensure top-tier service standards right at their doorstep."

This strategic partnership between IB Solar and INVT is expected to bring numerous benefits to both companies. IB Solar will have access to INVT's cutting-edge technology and a comprehensive range of solar inverters, expanding its product portfolio and offering customers more choices. INVT, on the other hand, will benefit from IB Solar's extensive distribution network and customer base, allowing it to reach a wider audience in the solar market.

We are thrilled to embark on this journey with IB Solar," remarked Brijesh Prajapati APAC Head of INVT. "Together, we aim to redefine the solar experience for customers in Noida, offering them advanced technology with a human touch."

As the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to surge, the establishment of the Sales and Service center aligns with both companies' vision to make solar power accessible to all. This strategic alliance combines IB Solar's industry expertise with INVT's innovative technology, promising a seamless transition to cleaner, greener energy options.

Overall, this collaboration aims to provide customers in Noida with top-notch solar inverters and exceptional after-sales services. With the growing awareness of solar energy and the increasing demand for clean energy solutions, IB Solar and INVT are well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and contribute to India's transition to a sustainable future.

