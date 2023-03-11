Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School Bachupally's IBDP1 students have created five innovative sustainable products for their Group 4 project, showcasing their dedication to creating a better future for urban communities. Their passion and months of planning have resulted in exceptional projects aligned with the theme of "The Sustainable Cities." The Group 4 Project empowers students to apply their academic knowledge and develop the necessary skills to create a sustainable future through collaboration and critical thinking. With this year's theme of Sustainable Cities, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program highlights the significance of environmentally conscious urban planning in society.

Students have produced innovative solutions to promote sustainability. The first group developed BioWrap, a 100% biodegradable eco-friendly plastic aimed at advocating for sustainable packaging. Sustainablock, a sustainable cement manufactured from recycled coconuts, was developed by the second group. The third group produced organic batteries with aloe vera using their product EcoCell. AquaGenie, a gray water recycling irrigation system, was developed by the fourth group, and the fifth group developed Solarsprout, an integrated solar irrigation system. All of these solutions are practical applications of theoretical concepts, enabling students to implement interdisciplinary ideas in innovative ways.

The Group 4 Project experience has been a rewarding journey for students, allowing them to learn new concepts and develop skills necessary to create a sustainable future. The project encourages students to work collaboratively and think creatively, promoting innovation and dedication. The project's success lies in its ability to integrate the sciences and enable students to explore various scientific disciplines, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of real-world issues and empowering them to make a positive impact.

"It took a lot of hard work and collaboration to get to where we are now, and we're all determined to keep working and make the best version of our product!," states Isha, another group member from "Sustainablock".

"It was an interesting project to take part in because we could explore all of the sciences as a group and come up with innovative new ideas on our own," says Krishna, one of the group members from AquaGenie.

Akshith from the group Solarsprout says, "It's normal for a science fair to explore the sciences that we've taken and are studying but the group 4 project is much more than that integrating all 4 sciences allowing us to practically implement solutions that we've only learnt in theory in an interdisciplinary manner."

Baljeet Oberoi, the principal of Oakridge International School, Bachupally, was thoroughly impressed by the exceptional projects presented by the students. She praised their efforts and said, "The students truly put in a lot of effort to address the global issues. I would like to see these projects be developed further and patented. These projects were truly exceptional."

Saikrishna Pammi, Head of the IBDP Department, was equally delighted with all the presentations. "Knowledge has limits, but Imagination has no bounds. Class of 2024 has demonstrated their excellent creativity and imagination to tackle issues pertaining to sustainability. It was great to see the students collaborate across the disciplines to come up with working models. All the science teachers' hard work and best teaching strategies are evident in shaping important attributes like curiosity and perseverance in students."

The students have brilliantly presented their final plans and prototypes, aspiring to ignite a sustainability-focused mindset in urban planning policies. Their innovative ideas have garnered widespread acclaim and appreciation from all the school stakeholders. This remarkable achievement underscores their dedication to creating a better and more sustainable future for all.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 82 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Bachupally School recently Ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also Ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

