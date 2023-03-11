PSG are coming out of a gutting elimination in the Champions League. Although Lionel Messi couldn't score or assist in the knockout tie. He had two back-to-back good games in the Ligue 1. The Argentine superstar scored a first half goal against Nantes. Before that, he reached the 700th goal of his club career in a 3-0 win over rivals Marseille. He also dished out two assists for his strike partner Kylian Mbappe in the Marseille game. Overall he has scored 13 goals and assisted 12 times in the Ligue 1 2022-23 season. PSG will now face Brest in their next match at Stade Francis-le Blé, Brest. Read more to know if the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will be able to feature in this match. Lionel Messi Receives Death Threat From Gunmen Who Opened Fire at His In-Laws' Rosario Supermarket.

With Messi at his best, defending champions Paris Saint-Germain are at the top position of Ligue 1. They have accumulated 63 points from 26 matches. Brest are currently in the 15th position in the table with 23 points from 26 matches. Brest suffered a 1-0 loss against the defending champions earlier in the season. A win in this match will help them to come close to the top half of the table.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Brest vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in the Ligue 1 2022-23 match against Brest. Since PSG had only two days between their Champions League game and this game, he might not start the match against Brest. If needed, he will come on from the bench for Christopher Galtier's side. With the UEFA Champions League elimination, Galtier only has the league to focus on and with Neymar absent, he has to keep in mind how to keep Messi fresh as well as effective. Lionel Messi Orders 35 Gold iPhones for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Winning Argentina Squad and Staff.

The Argentine superstar recently won FIFA The Best Men's Player 2022 award. Meanwhile, his teammate Kylian Mbappe finished in the second position. So to get anything from this match, Brest will have to stop this iconic duo taking out a leaf out of Bayern Munich's book.

