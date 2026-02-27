SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27: The Institute For Educational Research and Publication (IFERP) has announced the third edition of EdInnovate 2026, a global conference dedicated to exploring innovations in Education Technology and e-learning. Scheduled to convene leading researchers, academicians, EdTech entrepreneurs, and policymakers, the conference aims to foster meaningful dialogue around the future of learning and digital transformation in education.

Also Read | Accused Movie Release: Konkona Sen Sharma Slams 'Derogatory' Gay Characters in Bollywood Films Ahead of Her New Film.

As education systems worldwide navigate rapid technological change, EdInnovate 2026 positions itself as a timely and necessary platform. The conference seeks to bridge the persistent gap between academic research and industry application, an intersection that has become increasingly vital in shaping modern learning ecosystems. With technology evolving at an unprecedented pace, collaboration between academia and industry is no longer optional; it is foundational to progress.

EdInnovate 2026 will spotlight key themes including AI-driven education, personalized and adaptive learning systems, hybrid and blended education models, data-driven teaching methodologies, and competency-based learning structure. These themes reflect the essential need to move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches and toward learning environments that are flexible, inclusive, and outcome-oriented.

Also Read | Music Composer Mithoon and Palak Muchhal Pay Musical Tribute to Late Actor Dharmendra (See Post).

The role of researchers and faculty members remains central to this transformation. Their work lays the intellectual foundation upon which scalable EdTech solutions are built. At the same time, founders and innovators in the education technology space bring agility and real-world implementation insights. Policymakers, too, play a defining role by shaping regulatory and institutional frameworks that enable sustainable digital adoption. EdInnovate 2026 is designed to bring these voices together in one platform.

"Technology alone cannot transform education; thoughtful integration can," said Mr.Siddth Kumar Chhajer, MD & Founder, IFERP, TechnoArete Groups. "EdInnovate 2026 is not just about showcasing tools or trends. It is about asking deeper questions like:

- How do we make learning more human in a digital world?

- How do we ensure innovation is accessible, research-backed, and inclusive?

Our goal is to create conversations that do not end when the conference closes but continue as collaborations that shape classrooms and communities globally."

The core emphasis of the conference will be research-backed innovation. In an era flooded with digital tools and platforms, evidence-based practice becomes critical. EdInnovate 2026 encourages the presentation of empirical research, case studies, pilot models, and interdisciplinary findings that demonstrate measurable impact. By grounding technological advancement in scholarly rigor, the conference aims to strengthen credibility within the global EdTech landscape.

Beyond presentations and keynote sessions, EdInnovate 2026 will facilitate structured networking opportunities, panel discussions, and collaborative forums. Participants can expect to engage in interdisciplinary exchange, opening ways for joint research publications, cross-border academic partnerships, and strategic industry alliances. IFERP's expansive global network further enhances the event's reach, enabling participants to connect with institutions and experts across continents.

Conference Benefits for ParticipantsThe conference also aligns with broader goals of sustainable and inclusive education. As digital transformation accelerates, questions around accessibility, affordability, and equitable learning opportunities remain central. EdInnovate 2026 will explore how technology can reduce disparities rather than widen them, ensuring that innovation serves learners across geographies, socioeconomic backgrounds, and abilities.

Key Conference Benefits- Opportunity to present research before an international audience

- Publication visibility through indexed conference proceedings

- Direct collaboration opportunities with global researchers and institutions

- Access to emerging trends in AI-driven and digital education

- Strategic networking with academicians, EdTech leaders, and policymakers

- Platform to build cross-border research partnerships and industry alliances

Through this initiative, IFERP continues its mission of strengthening global academic networks and fostering knowledge exchange across disciplines. EdInnovate 2026 is expected to attract a diverse and international audience, reinforcing its standing as a platform where ideas move from theory to implementation.

With its strong emphasis on collaboration, research excellence, and future-ready learning models, EdInnovate 2026 promises to be more than a conference, it aims to be a catalyst for shaping the next chapter of Education Technology worldwide.

For further details, visit the official website

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)