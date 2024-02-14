PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 14: IGT Solutions, a global provider of AI-led BPM and Digital Services & Solutions, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein as its new Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2024. She will join IGT Solutions as CEO Designate effective February 14, 2024.

Katie is a transformative business leader and brings deep domain expertise to IGT Solutions. Most recently, Katie served as Genpact's global business leader for Enterprise Services and Data & Analytics, where she managed multiple service lines accounting for revenue of USD 2 Bn. She drove AI-led digitization and growth in core service areas and opened new opportunities in adjacent services. In her new role, Katie will help IGT Solutions drive deeper tech enablement and continue to be recognized as an employer of choice.

"On behalf of the entire company and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Vipul for his more than two decades of leadership," said John Del Santo, Chair of the IGT board. "I would also like to welcome Katie who brings a stellar track record of client service, leadership, and proven success. Katie has the vision and experience to take IGT Solutions' deep capabilities in AI-led BPM and Digital Services & Solutions to new levels of growth."

"I am honored to join IGT Solutions at this exciting time for our employees, clients and partners," said Katie. "I admire IGT Solutions for its deep domain expertise, culture of innovation, and technology capabilities to help customers tackle their unique industry challenges. At a time when it is ever more important to be deeply connected to clients, IGT Solutions has built a world class roster of marquee clients in the travel and hi-tech industries. This is an amazing foundation for our next phase of growth."

"When I joined IGT Solutions, I had a vision for us to become the partner of choice for our customers and employees. Today, IGT Solutions is the leading service provider for our travel and hi-tech clients, with over 25,000 employees across the globe," said Vipul Doshi, the outgoing CEO. "I welcome Katie to the CEO role and wish her the best in her efforts to lead the company to greater milestones in the future."

About IGT Solutions

IGT Solutions is a next-gen customer experience (CX) company that defines and delivers transformative experiences for global brands. It does this by using innovative digital technologies and by combining digital and human intelligence. IGT Solutions is the preferred partner for managing end-to-end CX journeys across industries. Established in 1998, IGT has more than 90 global marquee customers and 25,000+ CX experts servicing client processes from 31 global delivery centers across 13 countries. IGT Solutions' service offerings includes digital transformation, systems integration, platform solutions, AI/ML and Gen AI-led industry and enterprise solutions, intelligent automation and analytics, and a full spectrum of BPM services and solutions. www.igtsolutions.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340248/IGT_Katie_Stein.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107602/4099336/IGT_Solutions_Logo.jpg

