Bramayugam, an upcoming Malayalam horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan, is a Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios production. Notable actors in the film include Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz. The plot is set in Kerala's dark ages, where a Paanan caste folk singer uncovers a transformative ancient tradition. The trailer, unveiled on February 11 in Abu Dhabi, is a striking black-and-white depiction, likening life's events to a dice game, with each person serving as a pawn. While the trailer garnered a positive response, the full movie will hit theatres soon. Bramayugam Lands in Legal Trouble Prior to Release; Petition Filed in Kerala HC Regarding Mammootty’s Character, Requests Censor Certification Revocation.

Before its release, here's everything you must know about the film.

Cast: Bramayugam features Mammootty (playing Kodumon Potti), Arjun Ashokan (as Thevan), Sidharth Bharathan, Amalda Liz, and Manikandan R Achari.

Plot: The story follows Thevan, a folklore singer of the Paanan caste, who escapes a slave market and encounters a cryptic tradition entwined with Kodumon Potti, an ominous and dominant character. Thevan's life becomes increasingly bleak as he is ensnared in a maze of horror and insanity.

Bramayugam Trailer

Runtime and Certification: The film's duration is 139 minutes. It has obtained an A (Adults Only) rating from the CBFC.

Release Date: The movie is set to hit Indian screens on February 15, 2024.

Review: Bramayugam Review is not out yet. LAtestLY will notify you once it is live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2024 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).