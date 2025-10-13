VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 13: IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad, announces the 2nd cohort of its 3-day hands-on workshop on "IoT-AI for Healthcare", designed to equip students with practical skills at the intersection of healthcare, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Following the enthusiastic response to the first cohort held in June 2025 -- where participants developed innovative IoT-based healthcare solutions -- the top ten performers were offered internship opportunities at IIIT Hyderabad, underscoring the program's focus on experiential, outcome-driven learning.

This short-term weekend program blends theory sessions by IIITH faculty with hands-on tutorials by mentors from IHub-Data. Participants will work with microcontrollers such as ESP32 and Raspberry Pi, learn to deploy ML models on edge devices, and develop real-time healthcare monitoring applications using smart sensors and live dashboards.

The workshop is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students in engineering, sciences, and computer applications -- particularly those with prior exposure to electronics or IoT concepts.

Key Details:

Workshop Dates: December 05-07, 2025

Last Date to Register: November 30, 2025

Free IoT hardware kit provided

About IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad:

IHub-Data is a Technology Innovation Hub focused on data-driven technologies and interdisciplinary applications, hosted at IIIT Hyderabad under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), Govt. of India.

For Registrations:

Name: Jessy Grace

Email: jessy.grace@ihub-data.iiit.ac.in

Contact: +91 8919309006

Website: https://ihub-data.ai/archives/events/introductory-hands-on-workshop-on-iot-ai-for-healthcare-2nd-edition/

