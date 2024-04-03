IIBM Institute India and EIASM Europe Collaborate to Transform Online Higher Education with DBA & MBA Programs in an Extraordinary Partnership

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3: IIBM Institute, a distinguished leader in the field of Educational Technology (Ed-Tech), is delighted to unveil its strategic partnership with the esteemed European Institute of Applied Science and Management (EIASM). This transformative alliance is poised to provide aspiring business leaders across the globe with unparalleled opportunities to access premier online DBA & MBA degrees from Europe.

The alliance with EIASM underscores IIBM Institute's commitment to fostering global connectivity and academic excellence. It is dedicated to empowering individuals to unlock their professional potential through engaging learning experiences. Providing a comprehensive array of specialized programs aimed at augmenting expertise, IIBM Institute collaborates with esteemed universities on a global scale. Noteworthy partnerships include renowned institutions such as the EIASM, Horizons University, CASS European Institute of Management Studies, Paris American International University, IPMA UK, IIM Calcutta, and MDI Gurgaon, among others. By partnering with esteemed international & national institutions, IIBM Institute seeks to enhance the educational experience for its student community and strengthen its position as a premier provider of online education.

Since 2008, IIBM Institute swiftly gained recognition among working professionals. Acknowledging its dedication to superior quality, the IIBM Institute received the prestigious "Best Ed-Tech Management Institute 2023" award on 27th September'2023.

This strategic partnership opens doors for IIBM Institute students to pursue prestigious professional degrees such as Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs offered by EIASM. By December 2024, IIBM Institute aims to empower 4,000 learners this year with recognized DBA, MBA, and other Master's degrees, building on its legacy of empowering over 50,000 candidates in management education since 2008.

These professional degrees, available through this collaboration, are tailored to ambitious individuals aiming to advance their careers and gain a competitive edge in multinational corporations (MNCs) and corporate environments. With a reputation for delivering industry-relevant programs, IIBM Institute has established itself as a trusted institution in the online education landscape.

Through this partnership, IIBM Institute will leverage the expertise and reputation of EIASM, a distinguished institution for advanced management studies in Europe. Students enrolled in the management degree programs offered through this collaboration will benefit from a meticulously crafted curriculum focused on nurturing strategic thinking skills and leadership capabilities.

Vikas Maheshwari, CEO of IIBM Institute, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership with EIASM, highlighting the institution's commitment to providing unmatched opportunities for students. He remarked, "By incorporating EIASM's management expertise into our platform, we aim to equip aspiring leaders with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the global business landscape."

For media inquiries or further information, please visit: www.iibmindia.in or contact +91 84100 88096.

