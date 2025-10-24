PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 24: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and TimesPro, a leading Higher Edtech platform, announced admissions to the 19th batch of its prestigious Executive Programme in Applied Finance. The programme develops advanced cognitive capabilities for rigorous, real-world financial decision-making and equips professionals to execute investment and corporate finance decisions with precision and discipline.

As India's financial services landscape diversifies rapidly, spanning commercial banks, new-age fintechs, NBFCs, pension and mutual funds, co-operatives, and payment banks, organisations continue to retool operating models for a technology-enabled future. Against this backdrop, the nine-month, live-online Executive Programme in Applied Finance enables professionals to build strategies grounded in first-principles finance, strengthening readiness for high-impact roles across the sector.

India's FinTech market stands at approximately US$111 billion and is projected to reach US$421 billion by 2029, positioning the country among the world's three largest FinTech ecosystems. Industry analysts also indicate digital payments could comprise 65% of transactions by 2026, while assets under management may double to USD 1,207 billion (Rs 100 trillion) by 2030, implying a 14% CAGR from FY24 to FY30. Forbes identifies finance roles witnessing strong demand, including risk management, FinTech, regulation and compliance, data analysis and ESG, among others.

Backed by 18 successful cohorts, the programme cultivates the ability to interpret, analyse, evaluate, and resolve complex finance problems and to apply insights to corporate financial decision-making, investment and portfolio management, derivatives and risk management, portfolio construction, corporate valuation, and debt markets. Participants also learn to exercise professional judgement and provide solutions in diverse contexts through economic, financial, regulatory, and ethical lenses.

Speaking on the announcement of the 19th batch, Professor Sudhakar Reddy & Professor Sudhir S. Jaiswall, Programme Directors, IIM Calcutta, shared their thoughts, "Our Executive Programme in Applied Finance blends academic rigour with market realism to build decisive, practice-ready finance leaders. Through valuation, corporate finance, fixed income, derivatives and portfolio construction--augmented by analytics, governance and ethics--learners cultivate judgment to price risk, allocate capital and steward enterprise value. Live-online delivery and immersive campus modules enable immediate on-the-job application and durable career acceleration."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro, said, "TimesPro is proud to partner with IIM Calcutta to deliver an outcomes-led, career-advancing experience. Through live, case-rich sessions and practitioner clinics, supported by flexible Direct-to-Device delivery and campus immersions, learners convert academic depth into judgment, pricing risk and allocating capital with confidence. The programme strengthens analytical discipline, governance awareness and practical fluency, enabling professionals to step into pivotal finance roles with impact."

Learners gain rigorous, practice-ready insights through 12 core modules--including Business Accounting and Analysis; Corporate Finance; Business Valuation; Fixed Income Markets; Financial Derivatives; Portfolio Management; Alternative Investment and PE/VC--alongside special modules on AI in Finance & FinTech and the Future of Finance. The design includes a three-day campus workshop in the first quarter and a subsequent four-day workshop during the advanced-module stage or at the close of the programme.

The pedagogy features highly interactive sessions, case studies, live corporate applications, and practitioner perspectives delivered by acclaimed IIM Calcutta faculty and industry experts via TimesPro's Interactive Learning platform in a Direct-to-Device mode. The programme welcomes finance professionals, executives in financial services, and graduates in finance-related disciplines with a bachelor's degree and a minimum of two years' work experience.

