Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, in collaboration with TimesPro, has opened admissions to the fifth cohort of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management (EPHM). With India's healthcare spend projected to rise from 3.3% to 5% of GDP by 2030 and investment accelerating across the ecosystem, demand for qualified healthcare management professionals continues to grow at a pace.

The 12-month, LIVE online EPHM equips learners with contemporary managerial capabilities tailored to healthcare. The curriculum builds robust competencies across leadership, organisational design, strategy, marketing, organisational communication, operations, economics, human resources, finance, accounting and information systems--enabling professionals to apply evidence-based management to complex clinical and non-clinical settings. The programme welcomes learners from hospitals, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, allied services, health insurance, public health bodies, and consulting, and prepares them to advance as future managers, business heads, analysts, entrepreneurs, and sector leaders.

Two five-day campus immersions during the journey strengthen peer learning and faculty engagement. The design revolves around three core axes--Healthcare Context, Sector-Specific and Functional Modules--to deepen understanding of regulatory and ethical frameworks, public policy, comparative health systems, hospital operations, data and digital health, health economics, entrepreneurship and technology as a strategic enabler. Learners translate their learning into practice through cases, projects, and a capstone, with immediate application in the workplace.

Industry analyses signal robust tailwinds: Rubix Industry Insights (September 2025) estimates that the healthcare market will surpass USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, growing at a roughly 19% CAGR. Meanwhile, IBEF notes the sector will require over 6.3 million additional healthcare jobs by 2030, underscoring the need for leaders who can scale quality, safety, access and efficiency across the continuum of care.

Speaking on the announcement, Ravindran Rajesh Babu, Professor and Dean (Executive Education), IIM Calcutta, said, "At IIM Calcutta, EPHM integrates managerial rigour with the realities of care delivery. Learners examine policy, finance, operations and digital health, then convert insight into measurable gains in safety, access and patient experience. Through immersive pedagogy and peer learning, we equip clinicians and administrators to lead resilient, data-driven organisations and steward sustainable performance across India's evolving healthcare ecosystem with conviction."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head, TimesPro, said, "We emphasise applied analytics, quality improvement and service redesign so learners create tangible value from week one. Industry engagement, mentoring, and workplace projects sharpen judgement and accelerate leadership readiness. Our focus is tangible outcomes--better decisions, smoother patient pathways and scalable operations across hospitals, life sciences, insurance and public health."

The pedagogy features highly interactive sessions, case studies, projects, and assignments led by acclaimed IIM Calcutta faculty and industry experts delivered via TimesPro's Interactive Learning platform in a Direct-to-Device mode. On successful completion, learners receive a Certificate of Completion and IIM Calcutta Executive Education Alumni status, gaining access to a prestigious network and learning community.

Medical practitioners and administrators with MBBS/BDS/BAMS (or equivalent recognised by UGC/AICTE/MCI) with a minimum of three years' healthcare experience are eligible. Candidates with biotechnology/biomedical backgrounds (bachelor's degree or above) may also apply. Applicants from other disciplines require a minimum of five years' experience in the healthcare sector. All candidates must have at least 50% aggregate marks in graduation/post-graduation.

The last date for applications: November 23, 2025

About the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for Post Graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first 'Triple Accredited' management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia's finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India's best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early-career programs across the BFSI, e-commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across various sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions, boosting employability and creating a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

