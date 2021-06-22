Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur takes pride in announcing the second batch of Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (ePGP) in Direct-To-Device mode in association with Nulearn, one of the leading ed-tech organizations in India.

The first batch was a grand success, IIM Raipur received 750+ applications out of which, 200+ candidates were selected and given the opportunity to learn and enhance their skills under the guidance of esteemed faculty of IIM Raipur.

The two-year degree programme has been designed meticulously for working professionals, focusing on multiple facets of general management like managerial skills, leadership qualities, building strong professional network, etc. The extensive curriculum will help professionals become contemporary industry-ready.

ePGP Batch-1 at a Glance

18% + Female students

23% + Students from non-engineering backgrounds

Students from all regions of India are part of the batch

Diversity of roles - CXOs, entrepreneurs, senior, mid-level, and young professionals are part of the batch

The programme will equip professionals in the management space with the tools, skills, and knowledge they need to excel in the digital age. In the era of digitalization, developing a strong professional network and enhancing their skill-sets have become imperative in order to accelerate their career graph.

The extensive curriculum offers a blend of various general management theories, soft skills, and analytical methods with real-world business scenario cases. The participants will have complete access to the virtual library of IIM Raipur, classes will also be broadcasted directly to the device, learning made easy and accessible for the candidates especially in times like these, when the world is running virtually.

The 24 months intensive learning programme is designed in such a way that it minimizes disruption of work and personal pursuit. The main objective of the programme is to prepare participants for an advanced career in management by giving a solid foundation in various management topics that are essential for building capabilities to take on the new forms of competition. The program offers state-of-the-art curriculum, covering ongoing industry trends to help participants evolve in Industry 4.0.

IIM-Raipur believes in reforming leaders who are ethical, who are equally committed to serving their nation globally as they are to their own business and growth.

This two-year programme has a minimal or zero effect on work-life balance. The programme has been designed based on the flagship in campus post-graduate programme of IIM Raipur. This programme would include an eclectic mix of case-based methods of teaching, simulations, problem-solving exercises, assignments, role play, and in-class discussions among the participants.

Since classes are delivered in a synchronized mode, recording shall not be available to the participants. Only in case of medical emergencies or work-related assignments, approval shall be given on case-to-case basis to provide the session recordings.

The program will help professionals gain a general management orientation that coupled with participants' functional expertise would facilitate them to assume larger roles. Participants will gain valuable insights as faculty members share cutting-edge management concepts, global industry trends, business practices, and their own practical knowledge to classroom.

In order to add a flavor of campus life, the programme has been blended with ten days of campus visit, divided into five days each term. Due to the current scenario, campus visits are uncertain and like to postpone, depending completely on the situation of global pandemic.

The main objective of the programme is to prepare participants for an advanced career in management by giving them a solid foundation in various management topics that are essential for building capabilities to succeed in the modern business landscape.

It features more than 1000 hours of teaching spread across six terms of four months each, along with an additional mini-term at the end of the course. The mini-term includes on-campus modules, project training, and industry dissertation, and rural/international immersion. The selection process for the programme is designed to ensure significant diversity in academic, business, and cultural background of the batch.

"At IIM Raipur, we strive to achieve excellence in every endeavor- creation of knowledge, imparting the knowledge, and augmenting the practice through consulting and executive education. In order to meet the needs of working professional who would like to pursue quality management education without hampering their professional and personal commitments, IIM Raipur has designed and is commencing the second batch of 'ePGP(Direct-to-Device Mode)' from May 2021. After the success of the first-ever d2d batch, we are proud to announce the second batch with more enthusiasm."

"This 24-month program is intensive while at the same time ensures convenience for working executives. We're the first IIM to deliver the program in direct-to-device mode. I invite you to be part of this professionally rewarding experience," says Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director at IIM Raipur.

Nulearn, a leading ed-tech organization that curates upskilling and training solutions in the light of emerging industrial developments, announces new additions to its educational network with the launch of the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management with one of India's leading Institutes, IIM Raipur. The network of Nulearn extends across an array of India's most prestigious institutes, with a slew of collaborations including IIM Rohtak, IIM Kashipur, IIM Visakhapatnam, IIM Raipur, SP Jain School of Global Management and now IIM Shillong as well.

"With such an overwhelming response of 1st batch, we are more than excited this time. It is an absolute honor to be able to launch the second batch of ePGP Programme in direct-to-device mode. At Nulearn we believe in improving the quality of education in India & making it accessible to professionals, we believe in growth of our nation by enhancing the skill sets of our working class. I feel that it will be the best way for the community of business professionals to pursue a two-year degree at an IIM during these pandemic times, without taking a break from their careers. No other currently available programme offers a two-year degree in Masters of Business Administration (MBA), the world-class pedagogy of an IIM, and the unparalleled accessibility factor - all of which are hallmarks of IIM Raipur's ePGP course. This is the first time any of the IIMs has launched a PGP course in D2D mode, which makes it accessible for working professionals across the world. Students of this program can study from the comfort and safety of their own homes, which is also cost-effective," states Sumit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Nulearn.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)