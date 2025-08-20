PNN

New Delhi [India], August 20: On India's 79th Independence Day, the IIT Alumni Council (IITAC) announced the launch of the world's first open-source health and longevity platform, envisioned as a global healthcare commons. The launch was marked by the release of Ayurveda Revisited: Process Technology Breakthrough, a five-volume compendium by Dr Shantaram Kane, which seeds the platform.

Also Read | World Fashion Day 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Is World Fashion Day the Same As Fashion Revolution Day? Know Activities and Celebrations of the Day.

Ayurveda is positioned as a foundational system within this free, non-commercial, globally accessible healthcare platform. The purpose is to create a collaborative and integrated ecosystem -- where timeless wisdom meets modern sciences, with genetics and epigenetics in cohort, and discoveries shared openly for the benefit of humanity at large.

FROM PAGES TO A PLATFORM

Also Read | Archana Tiwari Traced: Missing Madhya Pradesh Lawyer Visited Several Cities Before Finally Reaching Nepal To Avoid Her Marriage.

The release of Ayurveda Revisited is being framed not as an endpoint, but as the nucleus of a larger movement. The vision is bold: to make healthcare knowledge as open, collaborative, and universal as open-source software once made technology.

Ravi Sharma, President of IIT Alumni Council, captured the ambition: "On Independence Day, we celebrate freedom. There is no greater freedom than freeing healthcare from exclusivity, with healthcare options freely available to all. Ayurveda can play the same role in medicine that Linux played in computing -- rigorous, credible, and open to all. This is not about replacing allopathy, but about standing alongside it -- together with Ayurveda and other traditional systems -- as part of an integrated, universal healthcare model.

AYURVEDA, A SCIENCE REVISITED

At the centre of this movement is Dr Kane's forty-year journey of experimentation. Drawing on his expertise in process engineering and nanoscience, he discovered that complex herbal and mineral formulations could be simplified into therapeutically potent 'Super-Extracts' effective at just a few drops a day. The compendium captures Dr Kane exploring Ayurveda's material science and process methods with scientific rigour.

"I began as a curious tinkerer, much like our ancestors who explored the natural world and its healing powers," Kane recalls. "My first breakthrough was simplifying the preparation of siddha taila, and to my utter amazement, I found that a dose diluted by a thousand-fold was equally potent. That spurred me to keep experimenting with herbs, minerals and bhasmas. This book brings together the Super-Extracts, along with the process methods, observations and applications as my open-source contribution -- knowledge placed in the public domain for families, practitioners and researchers to adapt and expand."

A MOVEMENT OF MANY VOICES

Satish Mehta, convener of IIT Alumni Social Fund, emphasised the larger ambition: "Dr Kane combines the precision of an engineer with the vision of a technocrat. His deceptively simple approach opens the way to more accessible, affordable, and research-ready healthcare solutions, spanning the preventive to curative spectrum. His contribution enriches India's scientific heritage and lays the foundation for a global open-source health and longevity platform."

He further added, "The launch builds on IITAC's Megaspheres framework. Dr Kane has been felicitated as Vishwaguru -- the IIT Alumni Council's highest honour, reserved for members who embody and demonstrate a rare combination of foresight, scientific contribution and enduring impact."

Christina Watson, editor of the book and founding director at Wellness Lifestyle, said, "We applaud IITAC for this momentous step. It's time for a healthcare renaissance. Dr Kane's simple methods of self-care, health promotion and affordable clinical care provide an empowering option that can reach far beyond the traditionally privileged segment. Dr Kane offers an accessible way to bring Ayurveda's healing wisdom back into our homes and lives -- simple, doable and sustainable. At Wellness Lifestyle, we are proud to have supported the production of this compendium, making decades of his writings accessible to a wider audience.

Geetika Saigal, founder of Beeja House (an independent publishing house and the official publishing partner for IITAC publications) placed it in a cultural frame: "This is not just a book -- it is the beginning of a movement spearheaded by IITAC. Publishing it under our Wellness Lifestyle imprint is our way of committing to a future where healthcare knowledge is not hidden in silos but opened up -- credible, usable, and accessible to everyone."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr Kane earned his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Bombay and Sc.D. from MIT, USA. He spent over four decades leading research and development at Amoco Chemicals (USA), Gharda Chemicals, Swadeshi Polytex and NOCIL, where he retired as Vice-President (R&D). He has served as visiting faculty and Senate member at IIT Bombay and was awarded the institute's Distinguished Alumnus Award.

ABOUT IIT ALUMNI COUNCIL

The IIT Alumni Council is the largest global body of alumni across all 23 IITs, aggregating the technological and philanthropic resources of over 50,000 members in 100 city chapters worldwide. Its mission is to catalyse India's technological renaissance through initiatives funded by the IIT Alumni Social Fund and supported by incubators, project management forums, and research institutes.

PUBLICATION AND EDITIONS

Published by Beeja House as a Wellness Lifestyle imprint, with creative and production support from Anytime Media. Christina Watson edited the book, while Wellness Lifestyle sponsored and supported it throughout.

The book is available in paperback and hardcover editions on Amazon. A premium hardcover Library Edition is also being released by Wellness Lifestyle, intended for institutional use such as Ayurveda centres and clinics, wellness retreats and universities.

THE ROAD AHEAD

This launch is not just about a book. It is the spark for an open-source healthcare commons -- a collaborative, non-commercial platform that India offers to the world.

As Dr Kane concludes: "Knowledge only matters when it is shared. I am honoured that my work will forever be part of this Health and Longevity platform -- India's gift to humanity -- rigorous in science, humane in spirit, and open to all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)