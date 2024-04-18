Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): IIT Bombay and Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker providing institutional and retail investors with the liquidity they need to trade, on Thursday announced that together they will build the IITB-Citadel Securities Quantitative Research Lab, as per a release.

The Lab will be part of the institute's upcoming 'Centre for Research in Financial Markets' and will be financed by Citadel Securities' CSR grant.

Also Read | Realme C65 5G Launch Teased: New Realme Entry-Level Smartphone Coming Soon in India Under Rs 10,000; Check More Details.

The IITB-Citadel Securities Quantitative Research Lab will conduct research across diverse areas of finance, including the application of mathematical and statistical methodologies in finance and risk management, as well as technological innovation in banking and financial markets.

"As India experiences rapid economic expansion, the necessity to cultivate research excellence in financial markets has become paramount. Leveraging IIT Bombay's robust research infrastructure, esteemed faculty and talented student body, we are poised to generate impactful advancements in this critical domain," Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay, said.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Court Defers Hearing on Framing of Charges Against BJP MP, Former WFI Chief.

Anand Sinha, Head of Systematic Business, APAC, Citadel Securities said, "We are honored to partner with an esteemed institution such as IIT Bombay and to support its incredibly talented professors, students and researchers in the important work they are doing to advance the research and development required to build and sustain a vibrant, resilient, and efficient capital market." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)