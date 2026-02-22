Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Three people died in a road accident near Kunjarwalasai, close to Uchipuli, in Ramanathapuram district, at around 7 pm on Sunday.

The victims, comprising two women and a man, were travelling in a car and a scooty when the accident occurred.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 22 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred following a collision with a van.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Air India Cancels New York, Newark Flights Amid Severe US Winter Storm; Delhi-Bengaluru Flight AI 506 Service Delayed After Technical Snag.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)