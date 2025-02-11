VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Ikigai Capital, a $500 million AUM investment group spanning Real Estate, Data & AI, Defense, Litigation, and Art, has announced a $1 million bridge investment in Ariprus Digicon, a pioneering AI technology company focused on industrial digitization. The funding will fuel the development of customizable AI agents, designed to emulate domain experts at scale, enhancing automation and efficiency in manufacturing operations.

This investment aligns with Ikigai Capital's broader strategy of backing disruptive AI-driven solutions in the Indo-US corridor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing smart manufacturing.

Transforming Manufacturing with AI-Powered Smart Agents

Founded in 2016 in Mumbai and now operating primarily in the United States, Ariprus Digicon specializes in fully customizable and contextualizable AI agents that replicate expert decision-making within manufacturing ecosystems. These AI-driven solutions augment workforce capabilities, allowing factories to embed intelligent automation and real-time insights into their production lines.

"We are excited to partner with Ikigai to accelerate our product innovation around industry-leading agents who can transform manufacturing efficiency by putting an army of industry experts on every production line, working 24x7," said Praful Satasia, Co-founder, Ariprus Digicon.

With this investment, Ariprus will expand its R&D, grow its team, and enhance its sales strategy, enabling the company to scale its AI-powered automation tools and serve a broader range of manufacturers globally.

Ikigai Capital's Vision for AI in Manufacturing

Ikigai Capital's investment underscores its strong belief in the transformative role of AI in modern industrial automation.

"We're thrilled to announce our investment in Ariprus Digicon--a true game-changer in manufacturing AI. At Ikigai Capital, we're extremely bullish on the transformative potential at the intersection of manufacturing excellence and artificial intelligence. Our conviction in the strength of both Indian and US manufacturing ecosystems drives our commitment to catalyze next-generation efficiency and innovation in this space.

Ariprus Digicon exemplifies the disruptive force of AI in streamlining operations and supercharging productivity for sector-leading factories. By leveraging advanced AI solutions, they are setting a new benchmark for operational efficiency across borders. This investment marks an exciting addition to our growing portfolio of Indo-US corridor-focused manufacturing AI companies--a testament to our belief that the fusion of cutting-edge technology and world-class manufacturing is the blueprint for future success.

At Ikigai Capital, we don't just invest; we partner with visionary companies that are rewriting the rules of industry. With Ariprus Digicon, we're not only supporting innovation--we're helping to shape a more efficient, connected, and competitive global manufacturing landscape."

-- Sanvar Oberoi, Managing Partner, Ikigai Capital

Scaling AI-Driven Efficiency in Factories

Ariprus Digicon's AI-powered automation enables manufacturing plants to:

* Enhance real-time decision-making, reducing reliance on human intervention.

* Optimize processes using AI-driven insights, leading to higher efficiency and lower operational costs.

* Scale AI expertise across multiple production sites, ensuring uniform, expert-driven decision-making.

As industries worldwide embrace AI-powered automation, Ariprus Digicon is poised to set new standards in industrial intelligence and data-driven optimization.

About Ariprus Digicon

Founded in 2016 in Mumbai, Ariprus Digicon is a leader in AI automation for manufacturing, specializing in customizable AI agents that replicate expert knowledge at scale. Focused on industrial digitization, the company enables factories to leverage AI-driven decision-making and process optimization.

About Ikigai Capital

Ikigai Capital is a $500 million AUM investment group, with a focus on Real Estate, Data & AI, Defense, Litigation, and Art. The firm actively invests in AI-driven solutions that redefine automation, efficiency, and industrial transformation, with a strong emphasis on Indo-US partnerships in emerging technologies

