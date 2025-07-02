BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions supporting clinicians, staff and patients throughout the care journey, is pleased to announce a transformative expansion of its partnership with Western Washington Medical Group (WWMG), a leading independent multispecialty healthcare organization in Washington state.

As part of this expansion, IKS Health will make a strategic investment in a newly established management services organization (MSO) that will oversee all non-clinical operations of WWMG, including revenue cycle management, clinical documentation, HR, IT and finance. The clinical operations will continue to reside within WWMG, allowing for a clear separation of clinical and administrative functions.

IKS Health will support WWMG through the newly formed MSO, helping the medical group improve performance across both fee-for-service and value-based care models. By addressing key administrative and operational functions, IKS will position WWMG to better manage risk-based populations, reduce friction in care delivery and improve financial sustainability and patient outcomes.

This support will be powered by IKS Health's comprehensive, AI-enabled care enablement platform. WWMG will gain access to advanced revenue cycle management, clinical documentation through the Scribble Suite's ambient scribing solution and a patient engagement hub driven by a patent-pending AI algorithm that predicts and reduces no-shows while improving communication across the care journey. Additional services include chart reviews, document management and care coordination.

"Our work with IKS Health has resulted in streamlined operations and increased efficiencies, leading us to expand our partnership and further position us for growth and, most importantly, for providing excellent patient care," said David Russian, M.D., CEO of Western Washington Medical Group. "This strategic partnership with IKS Health will create transformational value for WWMG with a self-sustaining model for independent medicine that benefits all stakeholders -- clinicians, patients and the communities that we serve."

"Our initial investment of substantial capital into the MSO reflects our strong conviction in the long-term potential of this partnership," said Nithya Balasubramanian, Chief Financial Officer at IKS Health. "The investment will be used to grow WWMG's physician base and expand its primary care capacity. When combined with the operational efficiencies driven by the IKS Health platform, it lays the foundation for scalable and sustainable growth."

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in IKS's journey to lead the strategic transformation of healthcare," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health. "It moves us meaningfully up the value chain, well beyond commoditized point solutions, and creates a scalable, and replicable path to growth. By enabling a sustainable model for physician aggregation that delivers on the quadruple aim, we are not only unlocking two powerful pools of economic value (revenue from the IKS platform and long term value from the MSO growth) --we are also deepening the moat around our Care Enablement Platform and reinforcing our long-term relevance in an increasingly dynamic healthcare landscape."

