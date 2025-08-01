BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Revenue growth in Q1 16% YoY in INR, 13% YoY in USD; Q1 EBITDA up 36% YoY; 5% QoQ; PAT up 59% YoY; 3% QoQ

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (NSE: IKS), a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, today announced strong growth in Q1 FY26. IKS Health, a care enablement platform focused on supporting physician enterprises primarily in the US, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our performance this quarter reflects the continued momentum in our business and the stickiness of our integrated tech-led care enablement platform built on strong client relationships, scalable solutions, and disciplined execution," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO, IKS Health. "The sustained revenue growth at 16% and improvement of EBITDA margin for the combined entity to 32% demonstrates the impact of our technology-led care enablement platform and global delivery capabilities. As we move forward, our focus remains on deepening client value, investing in innovation, and scaling our platform to address the evolving needs of the healthcare ecosystem."

Nithya Balasubramanian, CFO, IKS Health, said, "We delivered a strong financial performance in Q1 FY26, driven by consistent revenue growth and continued focus on operational efficiency. Our EBITDA margin improvement reflects disciplined cost management, scalability of our platform, and prudent capital allocation. As we move ahead, we remain committed to sustaining healthy margins while strategically investing in capabilities that drive long-term value creation."

Key Financial Highlights: Q1FY26 ended on June 30, 2025

* Revenue at INR 7,401 million (15.6% YoY / + 2.2% QoQ growth)* EBITDA at INR 2,378 million at 32.1% of revenue (36.3% YoY / +5.1% QoQ growth)* PAT at INR 1,515 million at 20.5% of revenue (58.7% YoY / 2.5% QoQ growth)* Adjusted PAT at INR1,682 million at 22.7% of revenue (51.4% YoY / 2.2% QoQ growth)

Business Highlights:

IKS Health continues to expand its reach and impact through strategic partnerships. The following highlights key collaborations, including both new alliances and the expansion of existing relationships, that demonstrate the company's commitment to driving financial outcomes, enabling growth, and enhancing clinical efficiencies for healthcare providers.

* Mission Community Hospital: New partnership to drive financial outcomes and accountability with end-to-end revenue cycle across the hospital acute care and ambulatory surgery spaces* Bicycle Health: New partnership leveraging IKS to manage revenue cycle, enabling rapid growth and scale of the virtual network* OrthoNY: Expanded partnership to introduce IKS Virtual Clinical Assistant at a growing specialty network to take on administrative tasks and support clinical efficiencies in addition to existing RCM services.* A top 5 Health System: Expanded partnership for coding to drive revenue performance and mitigate operational inefficiencies.

Recognition & Awards

* IKS Health received the below notable recognitions:* ET HRWorld Exceptional Employee Experience - Large Scale Award* BW CFO Finance & Strategy Excellence Awards* Excellence in Mergers and Acquisitions Award - Gold (Organizational Category)* Best Woman CFO, Nithya Balasubramanian (Individual Category)

Safe Harbour

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects may be seen as forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actuals to differ materially from such statements. It is not possible to undertake to update any such statement that may have been made from time to time.

