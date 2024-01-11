New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 at eight locations in Haryana, Chandigarh and Jharkhand in connection to a case of illegal mining.

"The searches were conducted at the premises of M/s Tirupati Roadways, Gurpreet Singh Sabharwal, Lakhmir Singh Sabharwal, Pardeep Goyal, Mohit Goyal and others concerning a case of illegal mining on Tuesday," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police at Panchkula relating to illegal mining at Rattewali Village, Panchkula, wherein loss of at least Rs 35 crore of revenue has been caused to the Government of Haryana by excess mining of sand, gravel, boulder and other minor minerals far more than the permissible limit," it said.

The ED investigation revealed that M/s Tirupati Roadways did illegal mining at Rattewali Village, Panchkula, Haryana and the proceeds of crime generated through such illegal mining were layered through banking channels by cash deposits and subsequently invested in immovable and movable assets.

Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of incriminating evidence, i.e. digital devices, incriminating documents regarding immovable and movable properties, bank lockers and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.12 crore, it added. (ANI)

