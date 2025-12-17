New Delhi, [India] December 17 (ANI): Illicit trade, including counterfeiting and smuggling, poses a serious transnational threat to economic growth, consumer safety and national security, noted experts and law enforcement officials at a capacity-building programme organised by FICCI CASCADE in the national capital.

FICCI's Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE) organised a Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on "Illicit Trade: Enforcement Challenges & Solutions" at the Specialized Training Centre in Delhi. The programme brought together over 60 senior police officers and industry representatives to discuss enforcement challenges and collaborative solutions to curb illicit trade.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal: Will EPF Withdrawals Soon Be Possible via ATMs and UPI? Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Says Employees Can Withdraw 75% PF Through ATM.

Addressing the gathering, Yogesh Malhotra, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Specialized Training Centre, Delhi Police, highlighted the importance of such initiatives in strengthening enforcement capabilities. He said that capacity-building programmes play a critical role in improving the preparedness and operational effectiveness of police personnel dealing with economic offences.

Malhotra stated, "As police officers, it is imperative to acknowledge the extent to which counterfeit and smuggled goods have penetrated the marketplace. These unlawful practices not only undermine the economy but also adversely impact the social fabric, public health, and the overall well-being of citizens."

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Gifts Lionel Messi INR 10.9 Crore Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Tourbillon Watch During Vantara Visit.

Emphasising the role of policing from a victim-centric perspective, O P Thakur, Inspector, Delhi Police, said, "Police officers must view crimes through the eyes of the victims to fully grasp the extent of their suffering." He stressed the need to acknowledge every cognizable offence and ensure timely and appropriate action against offenders.

Highlighting the broader economic and public health impact, Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said, "Counterfeiting and smuggling have several detrimental effects. They result in significant losses for legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust, and deprive the nation of crucial revenue, thereby hindering overall growth and development."

A key feature of the programme was an interactive session between industry and enforcement agencies. Mr. Ashish Paul, Vice President-Corporate Affairs, ITC Ltd., said, "Counterfeit trade and smuggling drain India's economic potential. If we could cut illicit trade by just 50%, it would unlock unprecedented economic growth, generate employment, and boost legitimate businesses, reinforcing India's journey toward self-reliance."

He further added, "Generating awareness among young enforcement officials along with the discerning consumers is the need of the hour."

According to a FICCI CASCADE report, the illicit market across five key sectors is estimated at Rs. 7.97 lakh crore, with textiles and apparel accounting for over half of the total value. The report noted that illicit trade continues to undermine legitimate businesses, distort market competition and significantly reduce government tax revenues, particularly in high-tax sectors such as tobacco and alcohol. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)