Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Imagine Tresor - Apple Premium Reseller, organized a celebratory evening to launch its fitness drive in Gurugram, 'Make Your Move with Mary Kom' featuring six-times World Boxing Champion, Mary Kom. The event, held on 11th March 2023 was aimed at creating health awareness and benefits of being fit with use Apple Watch and its health and lifestyle-related features. Also to mark International Women's Day, Imagine Tresor awarded 13 women dignitaries from various fields, including sports, entrepreneurship, and social work, for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. The awardees were felicitated by MC Mary Kom along with Tarun Seth, Director, Tresor Group for their exceptional achievements and their dedication to empowering and uplifting women.

Legendary boxer, Olympic Winner Padma Vibhushan MC Mary Kom said, "It's not about being better than someone else. It's about being better than you were yesterday."

Her words were a reminder to all present that success is not just about achieving milestones, but also about the journey of self-improvement and growth.

The event was not just about recognition and awards, though. It was also a celebration of fitness and well-being, with various fitness activities conducted to people to prioritize their health and well-being. The crowd participated enthusiastically, with everyone joining in the fun and enjoying the evening.

Director, Tresor Group, Tarun Seth, said, "We are excited to launch the 'Make Your Move with Mary Kom' fitness drive and our teams will continue to educate people about fitness with various health drives and fitness campaigns. Her story is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and grit, and we hope that it will inspire the nation to make their move towards achieving their goals."

Further added, "We are thrilled to have organized this evening to recognize and honor the achievements of women across various fields. We believe that women play a crucial role in shaping society and driving change, and it is our privilege to honor them for their outstanding contributions."

Adding to the festivities, there was a captivating rock band performance that left the audience mesmerized. The energy and enthusiasm of the performers were infectious, and the crowd was seen swaying and tapping their feet to the beat.

The event was graced by the presence of Mary Kom, Indian boxing legend, and six-time World Amateur Boxing Champion, as the chief guest. Mary Kom's inspiring journey from a small village in Manipur to becoming a global icon in the world of boxing served as a source of inspiration for the attendees.

As part of the campaign, 'Make Your Move with Mary Kom,' Imagine Tresor aims to inspire and empower customers to make their move towards a better future. The campaign showcases Mary Kom's inspiring journey and emphasizes the importance of perseverance, dedication, and hard work in achieving one's goals.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including entrepreneurs, sports personalities, and social activists. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches, panel discussions, and musical performances.

Name of Awardees

1. Amanpreet Kaur, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax Gurugram

2. Aastha Grover, Head, Startup India under DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce

3. Aanchal Saini, Founder & CEO, Flyrobe

4. Ridhima Arora, Founder, Namhya,

5. Diya Sahni, Co-founder, Healthians,

6. Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation

7. Dr Sapna Rakesh, Director, GL Bajaj Institute

8. Rani Garg, Director, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

9. Kiran Bisht, Head Human Resource, Sirion Labs

10. Rachna Gupta, Retail Operations, Brookfield Properties

11. Gayatri Subramaniam, Director, International Center for Socially Responsible Businesses

12. Garima Dhamija, Co-founder and Partner, Salto Dee Fe Consulting

13. Paroma Bhattacharya, Author

Overall, the event was a grand celebration of accomplishments and a reminder of the importance of self-belief, determination, and perseverance in achieving success. Imagine Tresor's 'Make Your Move with Mary Kom' campaign is a step towards empowering people to drive health and fitness and take control of their lives, pursue their dreams, and achieve their goals.

Tresor began as a for-profit company in 2009, with a dream to bring real-life digital experience and innovation within the reach of every human being. The company felt it was important to incorporate digital inclusion programs so that its guidance could help partners to create linkages with those in the undeserved regions. Tresor's support enabled its partners to expand services to more clients. Gradually the focus moved to forge long term relationships with the civil society, which delivered sustainable, strong development interventions and substantial social impact.

Tresor Systems is an Indian tech company in lifestyle and retail and is headquartered in Delhi. Tresor owns and operates Imagine - Premium Reseller store and Tresor -Service Center chain of Apple in India, having largest geo-wide presence and bandwidth in Apple ecosystem, HighWorld - Dyson stores and in healthcare One Bharat Pharmacy store chain. Tresor also ventured into B2B business, with its new organisation, Tresor Ventures.

Company has also ventured in Artificial Intelligence leading to a new sphere of assisted service. Conceptualized with the core fundamental of enhancing customer experience, Cafe Tresor an addition in Tresor eco-system comes with a uniquely designed customer service assistant. The service center is equipped with 'Alisha', a virtual assistant, fuelled by latest AI Deep Learning and enhanced AI Capabilities to drive customer experience smoother and quicker.

The Imagine Store, a premium reseller outlet for Apple is the best place to test-drive and explore Apple products because it's the one place where you can find everything about Apple - including some of the most knowledgeable Apple people.

Spread across 20 cities in the country, brand has exposure to more than 15 million visitors on its various online platforms. Tresor has more than 500 trained manpower who cater to more than a million visitors every year at its brick and mortar facilities and also assist in selecting the product best suited for customer needs.

Led by our highly skilled management team and staffed by a certified and trained sales and technical team, Tresor also provides IT support services for projects large and small, ongoing maintenance, or to supplement your staff. Our team of trained and certified engineers hold decades of experience in the technology industry, and we create an environment where education and training are paramount for our teams. At Tresor we take full ownership for all that we do, to support those who trust in us, and to make lifelong clients from every customer connect.

