New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/GPRC): IMK Capital, a leading private equity firm, has announced its investment in AVPL, a fast-growing technology company, at a valuation of 500 Cr. This strategic investment will enable AVPL to accelerate its growth and expansion plans, bolster its research and development efforts, and enhance its product offerings.

AITMC Ventures Pvt limited (AVPL) is a company focused on vocational training and skill development. Founded in December 2016 by Deep Sisai, a first-generation young entrepreneur, AVPL has set its focus on promoting self-employment by facilitating the training of 350,000 drone pilots through government schemes and NBFCs. This initiative aims to provide assistance to farmers across 660,000 villages in India. In addition, the company plans to establish 33 centres of excellence for agriculture and drone trainings in India and abroad.

With this investment from IMK Capital, AVPL is well-positioned to leverage its technological expertise to tap into new markets and cement its position as a market leader in the logistics technology space.

Commenting on the investment, Mayank Singhvi, CEO IMK Capital said, "We are excited to partner with AVPL, a company that is at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics and supply chain industry. The team's deep expertise, customer-centric approach, and innovative solutions have impressed us, and we believe that this investment will help AVPL unlock new growth opportunities and achieve its full potential."

AVPL has a clear vision of achieving tri-success by encouraging and empowering youth to take up entrepreneurship as a full-time career, creating employment opportunities through skill development and Startup promotions in Agriculture and allied sectors. The company's mission is to promote self-employment and progressive farming.

AVPL has several partnerships with PSU's, national, and international organisations. Some of the notable partnerships include EDCIL India Limited (EDCIL) (Ministry of Education, Govt of India), Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) (Ministry of Communication, Govt of India), Indian Telephone Industry Limited (ITI Limited) (Ministry of Telecom, Govt of India), and The Bharat Scouts and Guide.

AVPL's founder and CEO, Deep Sihag Sisai said, "We are thrilled to have IMK Capital onboard as our strategic partner. Their experience, insights, and network will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business and expand our product offerings. With this investment, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our position as a leading technology provider in the logistics and supply chain industry."

With a focus on digitalisation, AVPL aims to bring social transformation while promoting the Skill India, Make in India, Digital India, and Startup India missions. The company is ISO certified and registered with NITI AAYOG and Startup India. AVPL has also partnered with different Startup India-recognised startups that can help farmers in increasing their daily income and help uplift their life.

In a short span of time, AVPL has trained over 1,00,000 candidates, with an 82 per cent reported placement record. The company has received several accreditations, such as being a Training Provider with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) & Haryana Skill Development Mission. Project Implementing Agency with DDU-GKY (Ministry of Rural Development). AVPL is also a registered Training Partner with various state governments and sector skill councils. The company's trained candidates have had the opportunity to receive certificates from the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, at Silvassa in Daman & Dadra Nagar Haveli.

IMK Capital is a leading private equity firm that invests in high-growth companies across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, and consumer goods. With a proven track record of partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams, IMK Capital has a deep understanding of the Indian market and a strong network of industry connections.

