Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 8: Impex, in partnership with Whale TV - the leading independent TV OS maker - has launched its new QLED TV models powered by Whale OS 10, becoming the first brand in India to introduce smart TVs running this operating system.

The launch event, held recently at the Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, showcased the features and performance of the new Impex QLED Whale TV series.

With Whale TV, Impex customers can enjoy a more personalized viewing experience, including a unique home screen for each member of the household. Whale TV makes it easy to discover and access favourite entertainment, whether it's streamed online, broadcast on TV, or played through connected devices. Users can download a wide range of streaming apps from the Whale TV App Store, including Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, and YouTube.

Viewers also have access to thousands of hours of free content via the Free TV section and Whale TV+. The integrated voice assistant, Whale AI Voice -powered by ChatGPT - enables natural, conversational interaction with the TV.

"Whale TV offers a more personal experience, with each household member getting their own home screen and personalized recommendations. Our goal is to help users find the content they love as quickly and effortlessly as possible, through intuitive discovery features. We're excited to partner with Impex to bring these new models to Indian consumers," said Raymond Chung, COO of Whale TV.

Impex is the first TV brand to launch Whale OS 10 in India. The initial models are available in 32" (HD), 43" (FHD/4K), 55", and 65" (4K), with prices starting at Rs. 12,990.

"We believe Whale TV will be a game changer in its segment. Our collaboration with Whale TV will bring customers a smarter, more personalized viewing experience, with features like AI-based recommendations and a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant - all at a price that delivers real value," said Nuvais Chenengadan, Managing Director, Impex.

What sets the Impex Whale TV range apart is the exceptional value it offers. Consumers get advanced features like QLED picture quality, Dolby Audio, HDR10, and versatile HDMI connectivity - all at an affordable price.

According to company officials, the Impex Whale TV series offers ultra-smooth gaming performance and fast response times, making it ideal for action-packed content. Dolby Audio technology delivers immersive surround sound and deep bass, effectively turning the TV into a mini home theater. With HDR10 support, viewers can enjoy enhanced contrast, vibrant colors, and greater detail in both bright and dark scenes.

The launch event was attended by Mohammed Hisham C (Director), Nasiruddeen Alungal (CPO, Impex), Fairoos K (Business Head, Consumer Electronics), Mathew Philip (Division Head, Small Appliances), Asif Ali (Assistant Manager, Consumer Electronics), Joseph MJ (Production Head, LED TV), Salim AN (Sales Head, Impex), and Jagadeesh Karnataki (GM & Senior Director, R&D, Whale TV).

For more information, log into impexstore.com.

