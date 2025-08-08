Firing at Kapil Sharma Cafe in Canada: After the attack on comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey, Canada, for the second time in succession, a gang member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly issued a fresh threat. According to an audio file accessed by India Today, a gang member of Bishoi revealed that Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe was targeted because he had invited Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to his show on Netflix as a guest. The show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 (2025) hosts celebrities across different fields, especially entertainment and sports, to talk about their life and work in a light-hearted manner. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the numerous death threats to Salman Khan and the firing outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments home on April 14, 2024. As per the unverified audio clip, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member named Hari (Harry) Boxer has issued a stern warning to Kapil Sharma and anyone who would want to work with Salman Khan. A man's voice in the audio shared by the publication issues a death threat to anyone against working with Salman Khan. Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked in Canada: Comedian-Actor May Get Mumbai Police Protection After Firing Outside His Cafe in Surrey.

Audio Clip Purported to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang - Listen Here:

What Did Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Say in Audio Message?

Claiming responsibility for the two attacks on Kap's Cafe in Canada, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in the audio clip issues a further warning for anyone wanting to work with Salman Khan. He also warns of an attack in Mumbai. He says, "Main Hari Boxer, Lawrence Bishnoi gang se. Yeh jo Kapil Sharma pe pehle, aur ab ye ho firing hui hai, yeh isliye hui hai, isne Salman Khan ko udhghatan pe bulaya tha, Netflix ke show pe. Aur agali baar jo bhi director, producer, kalakaar - inn ko saaron ko warning yeh denge, ke abse AK-47 hee chalegi inki chhaati pe. Aur Mumbai mein yeh warning hai sabhi koh, chhote mote kalakaaron ko, chhote mote produceron ko, sabhi ko. Ab hum Mumbai ka mahol itna kharaab kar denge, ke tum logon ne socha bhi nahin hoga tumhari zindagi mein. Theek hai?" (I am Hari Boxer from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We fired on Kapil Sharma's cafe earlier and now, too, because he had invited Salman Khan on the inaugural episode of his Netflix show. This is a warning to all the directors, producers, artistes and everyone who wants to work with Salman Khan in Mumbai. Now we will fire at them with an AK-47 rifle. We will make the atmosphere in Mumbai so bad that you would not have imagined.) Salman Khan Death Threat: Bulletproof Glass Installed at Actor's Galaxy Apartments Home in Bandra, Mumbai (Watch Video).

He added, "Agar iske saath kisine bhi kaam kiya - chaahe koi chhota mota kalakaar ho, chhota mota director-producer ho, hum kisiko bhi nahin chhodenge. Hum maar denge usko. Kisi bhi hadd tak jaana padega humko usko marne ke liye, hum usko maar denge. Theek hai? Agar Salman Khan ke saath kisine kaam kiya, toh woh khud ki maut ka zimmedar khud hoga." (If anyone works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. be it a small-time artiste or a small-time director-producer, we will not spare anyone. We will kill him. We will go to any extent to kill them, we will do so. Heard that? If anyone works with Salman Khan, the person will be responsible for his own death.) Amid Security Threat, Salman Khan Steps out of Bulletproof Range Rover Car for Selfie With Young Fan Amaira; Bhaijaan’s Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Reason for Lawrence Bishnoi Feud With Salman Khan

The Lawrence Bishnoi enmity with Salman Khan reportedly began after the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case, where the actor allegedly hunted down two blackbucks in the village of Kankani in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The incident happened during the shooting schedule for Sooraj Barjatya's film Hum Saath - Saath Hain in the state. The film released in 1999. A trial court had convicted Salman Khan in the Blackbuck Poaching Case and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment on April 5, 2018.

Rajasthan HC to Hear Salman Khan’s Appeal on September 22

On September 22, 2025, Justice Manoj Kumar Garg of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Salman Khan’s appeal against his conviction in the Blackbuck Poaching Case. As per PTI, the state government’s leave to appeal against the acquittal of the co-accused in the case, including actor Saif Ali Khan, actresses Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, and a Rajasthan native named Dushyant Singh, will also be heard on the same day.

Salman Khan to Host 'Bigg Boss 19' and Shoot for 'Battle of Galwan'

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up to host Bigg Boss 19 in Mumbai amid the security threats. The actor continued to shoot for the earlier season, Bigg Boss 18, and his film Sikandar despite threats to his life by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He will shoot for BB19 at the Film City in Mumbai amid tight security. Bigg Boss 19 will be telecast on Colors and will stream on JioHotstar. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Trailer: It’s ‘Democrazy’ Inside BB House As Salman Khan Declares Contestants the Ultimate Decision-Makers This Season (Watch Video).

Salman Khan is also shooting for his next big film, Battle of Galwan, for which he has undergone a makeover in terms of hair and physique.

