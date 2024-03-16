VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 16: There is only two face identity in Africa, its either African or Indian. There is no European or American, but only there are people from great Indian origin. These views were expressed by Dr. Indresh Kumar, national executive member of RSS and Patron of Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch (RSJM), in the 4th Himalaya Hind Mahasagar Rashtra Samuh International Conference on Bharat, Girmitiya and Africa: Historical, Cultural and Strategic Cooperation held in University of Delhi.

Participants from 27 countries, along with several international speakers and diplomats attended the conference. Additionally, multiple speakers, research scholars and professors from across India contributed their insights and expertise to enrich the discussions.

Dr. Indresh Kumar said that struggle is very important in life without this rejoice cannot be felt, giving example of the struggles of temple in Ayodhya. He said that Girmitya has reached the heights of its virtue because of the struggle it has gone through. This two day International seminar was organized by Rashtriye Suraksha Jagran Manch in collaboration with Jamia Millia Islamia, Centre for Himalayan Studies, Delhi University and Faculty of Law, Delhi University..

Dr Indresh Kumar said Girmtiya countries are resided by Indians, and that the people there are our own and they will be our own, always and forever. They are Indians by the core no matter what citizen they are.

Eminent personalities of the country and the world presented their deep understandings on the topic. With the help of this, the organization is confident that the conference will achieve its objective.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Guest of Honor, Ambassador of Mauritius to Bharat Mookhesswur Choonee said that Mauritius and India share the same blood, we have the same DNA. Explaining about the word Girmitiya, he said it came from the word Agreement, but as A prefix in Hindi used to make any word negative in sense, it became Greement and from that to Girmit. He also talked about how Girmityan's in Mauritius have reached the top levels in government and they are proud of their background and have kept their traditions and culture conserved in its purest of form.

On this occasion, Golok Behari, national general secretary (organization) of Rashtriya Suraksha Jagran Manch, said that it is important to know what Bharat is and how it is resonated throughout the world. He also mentioned about culture and economics go hand in hand and uplifting one will benefit the other.

While giving the welcome address, Dean of Works, Delhi University, Prof. BW Pandey thanked everybody who were present to grace the conference with their insights. He said that under the guidance of Dr. Indresh Kumar, this organization is playing its active role in the interest of the country with full energy. The director, Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Milia Islamia University, Prof. M. Mahtab Alam Rizvi while addressing the conference said that Indian and Girimitiyan culture is deeply interlinked because of its common history. While explaining in detail about the conference he said it will lead to better historical, cultural and strategical cooperation between the nations.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Let. Gn. R.N. Singh mentioned how 'Girmitiya' came into being. He emphasised on the Indian-African engagement and the relations under globalisation and expansion in the modern world. He enriched the audience with the Focus Africa Programme launched by the Indian government in 2002 to increase interactions between the two regions by identifying the areas of bilateral trade and investment, and how the energy and developmental partnership has also grown all these years.

Let. Gn. K.G. Singh started off with the word Girmitiya and how it got corrupted as to how it's used. Mentioning the international peacekeeping involvement of India with African countries like Angola and Somalia is a testament of India's commitment to Africa. Lastly, he mentioned the QUAD involvement of Bharat in the alliance.

2nd Day: 4th Himalaya Hind Mahasagar Rashtra Samuh International Conference on Bharat, Girmitiya and Africa: Historical, Cultural and Strategic Cooperation Concludes Successfully

India was always ahead of time, 18 out of 19 universities of that time was situated here, one was there in China while the West had none.

Several international speakers, diplomats, and eminent personalities from various fields, including academia, politics, and bureaucracy attended the conference. Noteworthy among these were diplomats Dr. Muawia Elbukhari of Sudan, Nora Bkuku of Zambia, Steven Chisulo of Zambia, D'Jimtoal Kodjinam of Chad, Josephine Patraicia of Gabo Ntyam Ehya of Gabon, Yawo Edem Akpemado of Togo, Dr. Desire Boniface Some of Burkina Faso and Tejinder Kaur of Sierra Leone. With representation from across 27 countries, the conference provided a platform for insightful discussions and collaborations on historical, cultural, and strategic cooperation between Bharat, Girmitiya, and Africa.

Yawo Edem Akpemado, the Ambassador of Togo said there is a deep need to understand the relationship between India and Africa and we commend such conferences for facilitating platforms that promote understanding and collaboration between nations.

Dr. Desire Boniface Some, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso speaking on the theme of the conference, said that there is a need to strengthen the cooperative and diplomatic ties as we share a common history and cultural heritage.

Eminent personalities of the country and the world presented their deep understandings on the topic. Air Marshal (Dr.) R.C. Bajpai, Prof. A.B. Shukla (Retd. IAS), IGNCA, Lt. Gen. K.J. Singh, Dr. Rajiv Nayan, IDSA, Prof. Abuzar Khairi, JMI and Dr. Muleta Sedato, Ethiopia were among the personalities who chaired the academic sessions of the conference, helping the organization achieve its objective making it a success.

Vikkramaditya Singh, Sah Sangathan Mantri of RSJM, presented the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the participants, speakers, organizers, and collaborators for their invaluable contributions towards making the conference a resounding success. He emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation in addressing shared challenges and harnessing collective potential for the greater good. He especially thanked Dr. Indresh Kumar, the patron of RSJM for his invaluable time and Prof. Alka Chawla Director, CLC for the venue and resources available. He specially thanked Dr Anju Vali Tikoo, Dean , Faculty of Law , PIC-Campus Law Centre , Dr Seema Singh , Asst Professor, CLC, University of Delhi , Prof BW Pandey, Dean Works, DU and Prof Mehtab Alam Rizvi, Jamia Millia Islamia for their support and guidance.

