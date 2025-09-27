VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27: Shri Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister for Water Resources & Parliamentary Affairs, Government of Bihar, inaugurated the nationwide kit distribution activity under Project Nana, marking a significant milestone in rural eldercare. The launch ceremony was held in Bihar on recently, and will now extend across 10 Anhad India's digital health centers nationwide, bringing much-needed cognitive care support to elders in rural communities.

At the heart of this phase is the distribution of Nana Dost Engagement Kits, developed to support elders experiencing memory-related conditions such as Alzheimer's and dementia. Each kit contains a simple audio board with large, single-touch buttons that display time and play devotional bhajans, mantras, and nostalgic Bollywood songs- content carefully chosen to soothe, stimulate memory, and reduce loneliness. In addition, illustrated daily movement charts guide elders through light exercises, helping maintain emotional well-being and cognitive function.

Project Nana was founded by Aarav Krishnatry, a rising high school senior, in collaboration with Anhad India and Anhad Healthcare Trust, USA. The initiative draws inspiration from Aarav's personal journey of witnessing his grandfather's struggle with Alzheimer's and his volunteer work in rural health clinics, where he saw firsthand the neglect faced by elders with memory loss.

Aarav Krishnatry, Founder of Project Nana, shared, "Project Nana is my way of ensuring our elders are not forgotten as they age. Watching my grandfather struggle made me realize how isolating cognitive decline can be. With this initiative, I hope to restore dignity, spark joy, and build connection, especially for elders living in isolation."

While the large-scale kit distribution remains the highlight, Project Nana has also pioneered early cognitive health screenings for low-resource rural clinics and the Talking Nana App, designed to recreate warm, familiar interactions for elders with limited access to care or technology.

Jagdeep Gambhir, Managing Trustee at Anhad India, remarked, "Addressing Mental Health issues amongst elderly is a major public health priority. Through this work, Aarav has demonstrated that combining innovation with compassion is the way forward. His Nana Dost kits are bringing smiles back to elderly and their families. For a teenager, such tenacity and dedication is nothing short of extraordinary."

With the Minister's support, Project Nana has now transitioned from a pilot to a national public health initiative, scaling through community health workers and public health partnerships to ensure rural elders receive care, dignity, and connection.

About Anhad India

Anhad India an award winning, not-for-profit organization under the Karma Healthcare Trust, dedicated to making healthcare accessible, equitable, integrated, and evidence-based in rural India. Over the decade, it has followed evidence-based program design and has scaled up to 10 states in the country without diluting the impact. Anhad India's paramedic-assisted telemedicine center has reached roughly 24 lakh people in terms of facilitating healthcare access, helped them save roughly ₹ 31 crore out-of-pocket expenditures, and approx. 31 lakh Kms of travel distance. More than half of the patients receiving healthcare services at the centers are women. Anhad India partners with grassroots communities, governments, and corporates to create long-term impact. With a people-first approach and a focus on social equity, the organization continues to bridge gaps and empower underserved populations across India.

About Aarav Krishnatry

Aarav Krishnatry is a rising high school senior from NJ, USA and an advocate for public health, aging care, and health equity. His passion grew through volunteer work with Anhad India's rural clinics, where he witnessed the lack of support for elders with memory loss. Inspired by his grandfather's Alzheimer's journey, he launched Project Nana, a grassroots initiative providing culturally rooted cognitive care tools to underserved communities.

Aarav has also interned at the Barrow Neurological Institute, USA conducting neuroscience research on the impact of COVID-19 on Alzheimer's patients and infant brain development. His work blends science with empathy, aiming to create accessible, community-driven health solutions for those most often overlooked.

