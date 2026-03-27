VMPL

Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], March 27: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India, inaugurated a new Branch Office at Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab on 25th March 2026. The office was inaugurated by Dr. Hemant Garg, Deputy Director-cum-Recovery Officer, ESIC Regional Office Punjab.

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In his address, Dr. Garg emphasized that the establishment of this new branch office marks a significant step towards strengthening the delivery of social security services to the workers and beneficiaries in the region. He highlighted that the new office will ensure better accessibility, faster grievance redressal, and improved implementation of ESIC schemes for insured persons and their families.

At the outset, Dr. Garg acknowledged the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, for his dedicated efforts in strengthening India's social security ecosystem. He noted that under the Minister's guidance, ESIC has expanded its reach and enhanced service delivery mechanisms across the country.

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He further stated that these initiatives are in alignment with the broader vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at inclusive growth, welfare of workers, and building robust institutional frameworks.

Dr. Garg elaborated on the key labour reforms introduced by the Government of India, particularly the implementation of new Labour Codes, which aim to simplify compliance, promote ease of doing business, and ensure greater protection and welfare for workers.

Highlighting the Government's focus on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Garg noted that ESIC has undertaken several digital initiatives, including online registration, e-governance platforms, and streamlined compliance mechanisms.

He also referred to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, underscoring the Government's commitment to building a developed, inclusive, and self-reliant India.

Emphasizing the principle of "Shram Jayate", Dr. Garg reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring dignity, security, and welfare of every worker.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by ESIC officials, employers, employees, and stakeholders.

In conclusion, Dr. Garg expressed confidence that the new ESIC Branch Office will play a pivotal role in extending comprehensive social security benefits and contribute meaningfully to the economic and social well-being of workers and Insured Persons of ESIC and their families in Punjab.

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