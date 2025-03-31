ATK

New Delhi [India], March 31: India is set to make a strong presence at the Arabian Travel Market 2025 (ATM Dubai), solidifying its position as a world leader in outbound tourism. Led by the Ministry of Tourism of India, the nation is looking to highlight its growing presence in the international travel and hospitality industry at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

India's Growing Influence in Global Travel and Hospitality

According to recent updates, India's outbound tourism market is projected to reach USD 55 billion by 2034, emerging as a significant contributor to the industry. With more and more Indian tourists visiting foreign destinations, Dubai continues to be one of the most popular destinations, drawing millions of people annually.

Arabian Travel Market Dubai is an important platform for India to enhance its travel partnership and accelerate the promotion of tourism prospects.

ATM 2025: "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity"Arabian Travel Market 2025 this year takes the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity" into focus, where the need for hassle-free travel experiences is paramount. The Arabian Travel Week (April 28 - May 1) will gather tourism leaders, travel professionals, and global businesses together to address what the future holds for tourism. India at ATM 2025 will present India's vibrant presence and efforts within the international travel sector.

Akbar Travels: Your Trusted Partner for Dubai Travel

Akbar Travels, India's premier travel service provider, offers a variety of services designed to cater to the increasing needs for hassle-free travel to Dubai. From Dubai visa online applications to budget-friendly Dubai flights and exclusive Dubai tour packages, travelers can rely on Akbar Travels for a hassle-free experience.

Why choose Akbar Travels for your Dubai visa?

With over 45 years of expertise in the travel industry (since 1978), Akbar Travels offers a seamless and reliable Dubai visa application process tailored to your needs. Whether you're traveling for leisure, business, or events, our 100% online application ensures you receive your Dubai eVisa directly in your inbox--quickly and hassle-free.

- Comprehensive Visa Services - Get tourist, transit, family, business, events, and exhibition visas.

- Flexible Visa Durations - Choose from 14-day, 30-day, or 60-day Dubai visa options at the best prices.

- High Success Rate - A 99.8% visa approval rate guarantees peace of mind

- Fast & Convenient Processing - Opt for our express visa services to get your visa in just 24 hours.

- Dedicated Support - Enjoy personalized assistance at every step.

Plan Your Dubai Trip with Akbar Travels

Akbar Travels makes it easy for Indians to apply for a Dubai visa online with a smooth and hassle-free process. Whether you're traveling for leisure, business, or a special occasion, securing your visa has never been simpler. While you're at it, you can also book cheap flights to Dubai, find top-rated hotels in Dubai, and explore exclusive Dubai tour packages to make the most of your journey. Let Akbar Travels take care of your travel needs effortlessly!

Dubai: The Ultimate Destination for Indian Travelers

With its modern skyline, luxurious experiences, and lively culture, Dubai remains a favorite among Indian travelers. Whether it is getting the best Dubai visa price, accessing complete UAE visa information, or making an unforgettable Dubai tourist visa tour, Akbar Travels offers a hassle-free and memorable travel experience.

As India increases its presence at ATM Dubai, the two nations' cooperation in the tourism industry is likely to get stronger. With Akbar Travels taking the lead in ensuring complete Dubai travel solutions, Indian tourists can expect a better and hassle-free experience.

Start planning your Dubai trip today with Akbar Travels!

