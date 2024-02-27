PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: LogiMAT India 2024, the highly anticipated satellite exhibition of LogiMAT Stuttgart, is set to transform the landscape of the Indian logistics industry. Organised by Messe Stuttgart India, this event focuses on Intralogistics Solutions, Material Handling, Transportation, Supply Chain and Process Management, offering profound insights into the future of logistics innovations and collaborations to drive the logistics and supply chain industry forward. Scheduled to take place at the esteemed India Expo Mart Limited (IEML) in Greater Noida from February 28th to March 1st, 2024, LogiMAT India is poised to become the premier gathering for logistics professionals, industry leaders, and innovators.

With a valuation of USD 215 billion and over 22 million people employed in India's logistics sector, LogiMAT India provides a platform for exhibitors to tap into this vast market and network with potential customers and partners. LogiMAT India is also well aligned with government initiatives like the Prime Minister's vision of National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti.

With over 100 exhibitors and more than 15,000 expected visitors, LogiMAT India 2024 presents a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, crucial face-to-face interactions, lead generation, business conversions, the establishment of long-term partnerships, and best practices shaping the logistics and supply chain industry. From intralogistics solutions and transportation management to warehousing technology and automation, visitors can explore a wide range of exhibitors and gain valuable insights to optimise their operations and stay competitive in the market.

LogiMAT India 2024 will feature an array of highlights aimed at providing exhibitors and visitors with an enriching experience:

1. Exhibition: The exhibition floor will host leading companies like Addverb, Jungheinrich, Daifuku, Craftsman Automation, System Logistics, Accio Robotics and many more industry pioneers and start-ups showcasing their innovative products, services, and solutions across various segments, including intralogistics, warehousing, transportation, automation, and more.

2. Conferences: LogiMAT India will feature two power-packed conferences covering key topics such as intralogistics and warehousing, transportation management, and machine vision for logistics. Industry experts like Sasha Schmel- VDMA Germany, Sheshadri PV - Reliance Retail, Chandranath Dey- JLL and numerous other thought leaders will share insights and best practices to address the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

3. LogiVerse Innovation and Excellence Awards: Recognising outstanding achievements in the logistics and automation sectors, the LogiVerse Innovation and Excellence Awards will honour companies and individuals driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the industry. With a headlining performance by Santoor Maestro, Pandit Rahul Sharma and Padmashri Madhavi Mudgal's dance troupe, LogiVerse Innovation and Excellence Awards spans over 60 categories and celebrates excellence across diverse segments of the logistics ecosystem.

4. Industry Partnerships: LogiMAT India 2024 is supported by and has partnered with key government bodies like Invest India, Start-Up India, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, industry associations like VDMA (German Engineering Federation), Society of Manufacturers in India for Storage Systems (SMISS) Federation of Freight Forwarders' Association in India (FFFAI), Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI), Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India (AMTOI) and other stakeholders to enhance the impact and reach of the exhibition. Partnerships with organisations such as JLL and EAC International Consulting and significant media and press partnerships underscore the exhibition's commitment to fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the logistics sector and bringing value to all the participants.

Invest India's Managing Director and CEO, Nivruti Rai, highlights the transformative potential of LogiMAT India and says, "I see a lot of value-added through collective intelligence at LogiMAT India. LogiMAT India enables the formation of a consortium that will drive research and development. The logistics sector in India has grown significantly. The goal we are working towards is reducing logistics investment from 14% to 10%, and here we are working on technology that enables efficiency and optimisation. I want to encourage every organisation and business that believes they need to drive scale, grow, and leverage the strength of India to participate in LogiMAT India 2024. When logistics improve, businesses improve. If you want your business to grow, come participate in LogiMAT India. Together, we will drive technology, innovation, and better logistics."

"I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to the industry for India's largest and most comprehensive logistics trade fair and exhibition. It is truly an honour to bring an esteemed and renowned brand such as LogiMAT to India. India aims to be the next manufacturing hub and to achieve this; our logistics and supply chain must be robust. LogiMAT India is the first step in this direction, opening the window to the world. This highly anticipated event promises to be a game-changer, driving growth in both the industry and the economy". said Sachin Patil, Managing Director and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd. is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH and is poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and igniting growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organise world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

