Johannesburg [South Africa], February 1 (ANI): West Indies signed off the T20I series with a consolation victory, edging South Africa by six runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in a lightning-affected third match at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The contest, reduced to 10 overs per side after multiple weather interruptions, was played as part of South Africa's annual pink fixture aimed at raising awareness and funds for breast cancer treatment, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Despite the stop-start nature of the game, a sell-out crowd witnessed an entertaining encounter ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

Asked to bat first, West Indies posted 114 for 3 in their allotted 10 overs, powered by unbeaten knocks from Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. Hope set the tone early with crisp drives through the offside, while Johnson Charles departed for a duck. Hetmyer then took charge, striking the ball cleanly and repeatedly finding the boundary. The left-hander smashed six sixes in his 48 not out off just 22 balls, while Hope contributed 48 before falling late in the innings. Rovman Powell added late impetus as West Indies finished strongly.

Due to the revised conditions, South Africa's target was adjusted to 125. The hosts began brightly, with Quinton de Kock scoring freely in the opening over. However, regular wickets stalled their momentum. Aiden Markram fell early, and de Kock was dismissed for 28, giving Gudakesh Motie his first wicket of the series.

Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton briefly revived the chase with a quick partnership, but Motie struck again to remove both batters in the same over. South Africa were left needing 62 runs from the final four overs, keeping the contest finely balanced.

Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs attempted a late push, but West Indies held their nerve at the death. Shamar Joseph, playing his first match of the series, delivered a decisive final over, dismissing Smith with a yorker and conceding just enough to seal the result.

West Indies finished the series with a morale-boosting win after two heavy defeats, while South Africa still took positives from the series ahead of the T20 World Cup, finishing the series 2-1. (ANI)

