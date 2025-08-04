PNN

New Delhi [India], August 4: A new kind of league is on the horizon. Entrepreneur Sandeep Nanda is bringing a grand, never-before-seen fashion league to India -- one that promises to blend the glamour of couture with the adrenaline of competition. Known for once soaring high in the aviation industry, Nanda is no stranger to glitz and innovation. His journey began with the entertainment revolution in India as part of the founding team at Radio Mirchi, where he helped shape FM radio in North India. That experience gave him a masterclass in mass communication, pop culture, and audience psychology.

Now, he's channelling all that learning into launching the Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) -- a league as ambitious, high-energy, and fan-driven as the most significant global sporting events. Nanda explains, "Why should sports have all the leagues? Why not fashion? Why not creativity?"

Backed by his India-Canada venture, Xmaxx Studios Pvt Ltd, the Indian Fashion Glamour League is no longer just an idea -- it's a full-fledged, multi-million-dollar entertainment property in the making.

The concept is simple, yet revolutionary. Much like the Indian Premier League (IPL), IFGL will feature city-based teams -- such as Delhi Divas, Mumbai Marigold, Punjabi Patakas -- and even some international squads like Dubai Dazzlers and European Elites. Each team will be owned by celebrities or entrepreneurs and consist of models, stylists, designers, and digital influencers. These teams will compete weekly in fashion face-offs judged by experts and voted on by audiences, both on live stages and OTT platforms.

"It's fashion meets Formula 1. It's styling meets strategy. And it's time the world saw Indian creativity in a league format," says Nanda.

At Xmaxx Studios, the motto is "Ideas Become IP." With offices in Delhi and Vancouver, Nanda's vision for IFGL is to create India's answer to K-pop, Formula 1, and the Met Gala -- all rolled into one dynamic league, driven by format, fandom, and fire. "IFGL isn't just about fabric. It's about identity. It's not about walking the ramp -- it's about owning your space on it," he adds.

The league will feature live auctions to select stylists and creators, echoing the IPL's cricketer bidding process -- complete with contracts, bidding wars, and team dynamics. The season will unfold episode by episode, with fierce fashion battles judged by top industry names and audience votes. Designed as a digital-first, immersive experience, IFGL will span OTT screens to red carpets, merging entertainment with innovation.

"This is for those who don't just watch culture -- they build it. For investors, celebrities, and brands who know where the next wave is," Nanda says.

Each team will come with a 10-year license, revenue-sharing models, and IP branding rights -- a business opportunity wrapped in designer packaging. Season One's auction is slated for late 2025 in Mumbai. The stage is set. The teams are forming. And the world is watching.

From Vancouver to Vogue, Sandeep Nanda isn't just building a league -- he's scripting a cultural landmark. And this time, India isn't just participating in the global entertainment game -- it's setting the rules.

