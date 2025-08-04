New Delhi, August 4: On Monday, August 3, Congress MP Sudha Ramakrishnan approached the Delhi police and lodged a complaint alleging that her gold chain was snatched while she was on a morning walk in the national capital. Sudha Ramakrishnan, who is a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, said the incident took place when she was out for a morning walk in Chanakyapuri.

Notably, the incident occurred near the Polish Embassy when the Congress leader was on a walk with fellow lawmaker Rajathi of DMK. After the incident, Ramakrishnan also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who oversees law and order in Delhi. In her letter, Sudha said that her gold chain was snatched by "a man wearing a full helmet" on a scooter. Delhi Shocker: 28-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl With Momo Vendor in Ghazipur Area; 3 Arrested, 1 Juvenile Apprehended.

Sudha Ramakrishnan Robbed of Gold Chain in Delhi

"At around 6.15 am-6.20 am, when we were near the Poland Embassy's Gate-3 and Gate-4, a man wearing a full helmet and thereby covering his face entirely and riding a scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched my gold chain and fled," the Lok Sabha MP said in her letter. Ramakrishnan also stated that she did not suspect the biker to be a chain snatcher as he was coming slowly in the opposite direction.

This Blatant Attack on a Woman, Says Congress MP

The Congress leader also said that she suffered injuries to her neck. According to the letter, Sudha Ramakrishnan's churidar also got torn due to the impact during the chain snatching incident. "Somehow managed not to fall, and both of us cried for help," she added. The Congress MP further said that they complained to the mobile patrol vehicle of the Delhi Police after spotting them.

Sudha Ramakrishnan Says She Is 'Highly Traumatised' by the Criminal Attack

"Sir, this blatant attack on a woman, who is a Member of the Parliament, in a high-security zone like Chanakyapuri, which is full of embassies and protected institutions, is highly shocking to say the least," Ramakrishnan's letter to Shah read. She further asked, "If a woman cannot walk safely in this high-priority zone in the national capital of India, where else can we feel safe and do our routine without fearing for our Simts, lives and valuables." Delhi Shocker: CA Dies by Suicide After Inhaling Helium Gas in Hotel in Bengali Market Area; Felt ‘Lonely’.

The Mayiladuthurai MP also stated that she suffered neck injuries, lost her gold chain, which weighed more than four sovereigns. Sudha Ramakrishnan further noted that she is "highly traumatised" by the criminal attack on her. The Congress MP also requested Amit Shah to direct the authorities to ensure that the "culprit is tracked down" and justice is served.

