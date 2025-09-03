VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: India Habitat Centre (IHC) today announced the launch of its new "Utsav Series", an initiative to celebrate the diverse cultural and culinary festivals of India across its restaurants and cultural spaces. The first in this series is Onam, being celebrated at "Ann" restaurant, Habitat World, IHC, New Delhi, from September 3 to 5, 2025.

Onam, Kerala's most cherished harvest festival, marks the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali and is celebrated with grandeur, feasting, and floral decorations. Symbolising prosperity, harmony, and cultural pride, it brings communities together in joy and thanksgiving.

The restaurant entry has been transformed into a vibrant slice of Kerala, adorned with traditional decor including the brass Nilavilakku lamp, intricate Pookkalam rangoli, Kathakali face masks, yellow marigolds, Rajnigandha, coconut, raw bananas and more. Guests are greeted by hosts in traditional attire - the Kasavu Saree and Mundu - while the soothing notes of Onam instrumental music complete the festive ambience.

To mark the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, along with other dignitaries, lit the traditional Nilavilakku lamp to formally inaugurate the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh said: "At the India Habitat Centre, we believe food is one of the finest ways to experience and celebrate India's cultural diversity. Through our Utsav Series, we aim to bring authentic regional traditions alive for our members. Onam, with its timeless message of joy, harvest, and togetherness, is a fitting beginning to this journey."

The highlight of the celebrations is the Onam Thali, curated with some of the finest dishes from the traditional Onam Sadhya. The menu features Black Pepper Rasam, Podi Idli, Paniyaram, Vegetable Pulishery, Cabbage & Carrot Thoran, Coconut Vegetable Curry, Koot Curry, Mix Veg Avial, Kerala Red Rice, Beet Pachadi, Sambhar, Inji Puli, Malabari Paratha, Jaggery Payasam, and concludes with aromatic South Indian Filter Coffee.

The restaurant is exclusive to IHC members and their accompanying guests.

