VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 7: As the third edition of the Trans Employment Mela (TEM) prepares to unfold on June 18, 2025, in Delhi, leading Indian corporates are coming forward to champion workplace equity for transgender and non-binary individuals. Organised by the TWEET Foundation and InHarmony, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), this year's Mela aims to enable 100 dignified job placements, setting a bold benchmark for inclusive hiring in India.

Also Read | JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Match-Fixing' Claims As 'Desperation of Losing' Maharashtra Assembly Polls.

What began as a grassroots initiative has now become a growing movement--one that's being powered not only by the community but by a rising tide of corporate allies. This year, Publicis Sapient returns as the Platinum Sponsor and the Lalit Suri Hospitality Groups as the Gold Sponsor for the third consecutive year, with Hexaware as the Title Sponsor, P&G and Hexaware joining as Gold Sponsors, reflecting a deepening commitment from industry leaders to invest in transformative inclusion.

"At Publicis Sapient, we believe that true transformation begins with inclusion. We are proud to sponsor TransMela 2025 for the third consecutive year, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQIA+ equity in India's workplaces. This partnership is more than symbolic--it reflects our deep-rooted belief in creating spaces where every individual, regardless of gender identity or expression, can thrive with dignity and authenticity. Through initiatives like the Rainbow Internship and our continued collaboration with grassroots organizations, we strive to build a future where opportunity is truly inclusive," said Vieshaka Dutta, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader, India from Publicis Sapient.

Also Read | UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for May 2025.

Joining them in this mission is The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, serving both as Gold Sponsor and Hospitality Partner, led by one of India's most visible champions for queer rights, Keshav Suri.

"Talent is universal, so why are opportunities still selective? In a time when the trans community continues to face attacks, erasure, and exclusion, the Trans Employment Mela is not just a job fair--it's a bold act of resistance and hope. At The Lalit and the Keshav Suri Foundation, we remain unwavering in our support. But real change needs more than solidarity--it needs action. It's time businesses, leaders, and allies: step up. Because an inclusive India isn't a dream--it's a responsibility we all share," said Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, and Founder, Keshav Suri Foundation.

Last year's edition of the Mela facilitated 77 placements across more than 20 companies--nearly doubling the outcomes of its debut year in 2023. With an ambitious goal of 100 placements this year, TEM 2025 is more than a job fair--it is a platform for possibility, dignity, and systemic change.

Beyond recruitment, this year's Mela focused on hosting networking sessions, sensitisation workshops, performances by community artists, and storytelling spaces--providing opportunities for employers to engage deeply with the lived realities of trans persons and the immense potential they bring to the workforce.

With growing participation from progressive corporations and the relentless efforts of community-led organisations, the Trans Employment Mela is a powerful reminder that inclusive employment is not a favor--it's a fundamental right. And in the vision of an equitable India, business leaders are not just participants; they are catalysts of change.

ABOUT ORGANIZERS

TWEET Foundation (www.tweetindia.org)

is an NGO based out of Delhi and Mumbai led by trans persons dedicated to providing the community with crisis support, short shelter stay, health and legal resources, and connecting them with skill building and inclusive employment opportunities. TWEET works closely with key stakeholders for mainstreaming advocacy for the rights of transgender persons. It works with the government to bring in policy-level changes and works with civil societies and the corporate sectors to build strategic partnerships to support the trans movement and welfare.

InHarmony (www.inharmony.in)

is a pioneering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion advisory firm dedicated to fostering inclusive workplaces across India. Specializing in consultancy services, training solutions, employee wellbeing programs, research, and diversity hiring support, their impact spans various industries, guiding companies in the cultivation of inclusive & equitable spaces. InHarmony's expertise encompasses gender, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, and less privileged caste categories, catering to diverse age groups. It boasts a distinguished panel of experts including facilitators, coaches, psychologists, psychiatrists, and trainers, all committed to delivering bespoke, innovative solutions tailored to meet each client's unique needs. InHarmony's founder, Anupama Easwaran is a board member of TWEET Foundation working extensively with the transgender community since the past 8 years. She is the recipient of the APCOM Hero Award 2023 in the Community Ally category and a 2 time TEDx speaker. At InHarmony, their mission is to drive positive cultural change, making workplaces places where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.

Social media handles for more information:

In Harmony:

In.harmony LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/in-harmony/

In.harmony Website - www.in.harmony.in

In.harmony Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/in.harmony1

In.harmony Insta - https://instagram.com/in.harmonyworld?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

TWEET India

For TWEET Insta - https://instagram.com/TWEET_foundation?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

For TWEET linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/TWEETfoundation/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)