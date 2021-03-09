Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The India Makkal Munnetra Katchi (IMMK) has stirred quite an expectation in the upcoming 2021 State Assembly Elections. The IMMK party unveiled its 'Robot' symbol and released the election manifesto in the event held in Chennai recently.

Dr Ra. Arjunamurthy, Party President, IMMK introduced the 'Robot' symbol which was specially designed using the 'Augmented Reality' technology. This Robot said that it will be involved in garnering votes in support of its party which took everyone by surprise. A demonstration was also shown by the Robot as 'how will it meet the voters?'

The Party President Dr Ra. Arujunmurthy released the election manifesto for the 2021 State Assembly election with the primary goal, "A Change in Tamil Nadu with an inclusive growth for everyone". Through the unique project 'Pasu-My Puratchi', IMMK's progressive special plan to deliver 500 ml to 1 litre of free milk for the family cardholders daily, to lease half an acre of Government Squatter Land to a farmer on terms of merit, free distribution of 4 country ethnic cows and distribution of free housing are notable features.

It is mentioned in the manifesto that various notable schemes will be implemented for the progress of Tamil Nadu, if the party comes to power, such as, in each district, and extent of 50-acres sports complex as per international standard, free transportation for working women, aid/scholarship for senior citizens, a special plan for families living below the monthly income of Rs 20,000/-, e-Market Card for students, the cancellation of fees for vehicle parking in the Hindu temple during deity darshan, and also the fees collected for safeguarding footwear.

To know more about the election manifesto, watch the Party President Dr Ra. Arujunmurthy's speech: twitter.com/raarjunamurthy?s=11

The administrators of the India Makkal Munnetra Katchi and many participated in this event.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)