VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 5: Indian archery has achieved a double milestone on the global stage -- being recognised as the World No. 2 performing archery nation for both 2023 and 2024, and securing key positions in international governance at the 56th World Archery Congress 2025.

Also Read | Manchester City Defender John Stones Withdraws From England Squad As Precaution Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Against Andorra and Serbia.

India's recognition as the world's second-best performing nation reflects the consistent excellence of its athletes across categories, combined with structured efforts to grow the sport. "Being recognised as the World No. 2 archery nation for two consecutive years shows how far our athletes have come," said Archery Association of India President Shri Arjun Munda, adding that the election of Indian officials to international committees "highlights India's growing influence in shaping the sport's future -- together, performance and governance are placing India firmly on the world map of archery."

At the 56th Congress, Dr. Joris Paulose Ummacheril was elected to the Medical & Sport Sciences Committee. He had been nominated for both the Medical & Sport Sciences Committee and the Technical Committee -- and his dual nomination itself reflected the trust placed in his technical expertise and scientific understanding of the sport. Expressing gratitude, Dr. Joris said it was "an honour to be elected" and emphasised that "India's recognition globally, through both athletes' achievements and leadership roles, is inspiring, and I am proud to be part of this journey."

Also Read | Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Men's Singles Semi-Final Tennis Match?.

Meanwhile, Mr. Indranil Datta has been re-elected to the Judges Committee, ensuring India's continued voice in a body central to upholding fairness and standards worldwide. "To be entrusted once again with this responsibility is humbling and motivating," he noted, adding that "along with India's recognition as World No. 2, it reflects the trust and respect the country has earned internationally."

Speaking on the dual achievement, Archery Association of India Secretary General Shri Virendra Sachdeva remarked that "the World Archery Congress is where the future of the sport is shaped, and India's presence in key committees is vital. Combined with our athletes' achievements that earned us the World No. 2 ranking, this proves that Indian archery is making an impact both on and off the field."

The 56th World Archery Congress, held every two years, is the sport's highest policy-making forum. India's strong presence in this year's edition -- alongside its recognition as the world's second-best performing archery nation -- underlines the country's rapid rise as both a competitive and governance powerhouse in world archery

As the Congress concludes, attention now shifts to the World Archery Championships in South Korea (5-12 September 2025), where the Indian squad will compete, carrying forward the momentum of these achievements onto the global field of play. With strong performances across senior, junior, and para archery, India is steadily building a foundation of excellence at every level of the sport.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOI3xtHj08O/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)