New Delhi [India], September 18: Artificial intelligence startup Blinkit-AI has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd.

"The funding will help us strengthen product development, add engineering talent, and build enterprise-grade integrations," shared Shalabh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Blinkit-AI. "We will also use it to expand operations and improve our visibility in India's digital economy."

Anubhav Pandit founded Blinkit-AI in 2021, which has emerged as a single platform that combines more than 50 global AI models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Midjourney, Perplexity, and Grok. Users can access tools for content creation, multilingual voice support, campaign automation, and collaboration features.

"This association with Foliflex Cables will enable us to scale nationally and cater to diverse industry requirements," Pandit said. "AI services are often scattered across platforms. Blinkit-AI brings them together in one ecosystem."

The platform targets creators, small businesses, and enterprises. It allows users to generate blogs, marketing material, and designs, while also supporting customer engagement through voice bots in multiple languages. Users further get the benefit of using a free trial plan to test out the platform at their convenience.

Blinkit-AI's leadership team includes Anubhav Pandit as CEO, Shalabh Sharma as COO, Rahull Jain (Chief Strategy Officer), and Armaan Khan Chowdhry (Chief Marketing Officer). The team brings experience from the technology, healthcare, and media sectors.

The funding comes at a time when AI-driven content creation and automation are seeing rising adoption in India. Analysts expect the creator economy to expand at double-digit growth rates, creating opportunities for platforms that combine multiple AI models in one service.

