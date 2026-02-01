Leh (Ladakh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Humas Warriors recorded the day's highest total, winning the game with highest goal difference of the season of ten goals, and posting the season's best goal difference in the Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh.

Matchday winners were Shakar Chiktan Royals, Humas Warriors and Sham Wolves, according to a release.

Also Read | List of Matches Forfeited in ICC Tournaments As Pakistan Boycotts India Clash at T20 World Cup 2026.

Shakar Chiktan Royals opened the day registering their first win of the season, with a 6-2 win over Maryul Spawo. Tayief Ali scored four, converting chances created through combinations with Hamid Khan and Villayat Ali.

Ali Akbar added a finish with a top-right corner late in the second period, and Stanzin Chosphel struck with a slapshot from centre to complete the scoring. Spawo responded in the second period through Skarma Dawa's slapshot from the neutral zone and Stanzin Stanba's wrist-flick, but were unable to reduce the deficit.

Also Read | Strasbourg vs PSG, Ligue 1 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Zanskar Chadar Tamers edged United Nubra 2-0 in a closely contested game. The first period ended scoreless as both sides held firm in defence.

Tamers broke through late in the second when Rinchen Wangyal worked through Nubra's defence line and finished with a wrist-flick to the top-left corner for a 1-0 lead. Early in the third, Jigmet Tundup doubled the advantage with a wrist shot in the second minute to secure the result.

Humas Warriors recorded the day's biggest win, defeating Kharu Falcons 12-2 to move top of the points table ahead of defending champions Kangs Sing, with the season's best goal difference. Waseem Bilal scored four, closing his tally with a wrist-flick finish eight seconds from time.

Shahid Shabir and Mohd Ibrahim added two each, while Mahroof Gulzar, Ghulam Nabi Tak, Mohd Issa and captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir scored one apiece. For Kharu, Jigmet Choster opened their account in the second period with a direct shot, before Stanzin tapped in their second from Choster's assist, but the Falcons could not reduce the deficit.

Sham Wolves closed the day with a 3-2 win over Changla Blasters. Dorjay Gyaltson opened the scoring within the first 30 seconds, lifting the puck over the goalkeeper.

Chinba Sonam added the Wolves' other two goals with a drag-flick and a tap-in. Changla replied through Stanzin Namgyal, who scored with a grounded drag and later a drag-flick, but the Blasters could not draw level.

The league resumes on Monday (February 02, 2026) with Purig Warriors facing Shakar Chiktan Royals in the first game. Changla Blasters face United Nubra next, followed by Changathang Shans versus Sham Wolves. Kangs Sing take on Humas Warriors in the day's final game.

The Ice Hockey League is progressing through a structured league format across the men's and women's categories, offering teams sustained competitive exposure as the season builds toward its decisive stages.

The competition will move into the club semi-finals on 12 February, followed by the women's final on 13 February and the men's championship final on 14 February, marking the culmination of a season-long developmental journey that connects grassroots training with high-intensity league play. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)