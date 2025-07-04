New Delhi [India], 4 July (ANI): The Indian Army is embarking on a comprehensive modernisation drive to transform its capabilities across multiple domains, from hypersonic weapons to soldier systems, as it prepares for future warfare challenges, a senior military official announced at a defence industry conference.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance of the Indian Army, outlined the service's ambitious vision during the New Age Military Technologies Industry Capabilities & Way Forward event, organised by FICCI, calling for unprecedented collaboration between the military, industry, and policymakers.

The Army's first priority involves developing "ultra-fast and highly manoeuvrable weapon systems", including hypersonic glide vehicles, hypersonic air-breathing engines (HEBs), and advanced fourth, fifth, and sixth-generation missiles to alter the deterrence equation.

"We want to change the deterrence equation by ultra-fast and highly manoeuvrable weapon systems," Lt Gen Aujla stated, emphasising the need to transition from conventional "dump category" ammunition to smart, precision-guided munitions.

According to Aujla, the modernisation plan focuses on loitering ammunition and precision-guided munitions that will reduce collateral damage while enhancing the Army's surgical strike capabilities.

The service is also investing heavily in directed energy weapons, including high-energy lasers and microwave systems for drone defence, anti-missile systems, and anti-satellite capabilities, he added.

Recognising the evolving nature of modern warfare, the Army is prioritising robust electronic warfare and cyber capabilities. Lt Gen Aujla emphasised the urgent need for "spectrum dominance capability" and cyber systems that are both offensive and defensive in nature.

The military is seeking next-generation cyber defence tools, autonomous electronic warfare solutions, and resilient satellite systems to maintain absolute control over space assets from external and internal threats.

The fourth pillar of modernisation focuses on individual soldier enhancement through cutting-edge technology. Plans include developing exoskeletons, human augmentation systems, smart body armour, and augmented reality battlefield management systems.

"The individual has to be an empowered individual, in terms of agility, in terms of resilience, in terms of endurance," Lt Gen Aujla explained, highlighting the integration of artificial intelligence in helmets, apparel, and real-time health monitoring systems.

The Army envisions providing every soldier with enhanced situational awareness through digital overlays and advanced technologies, ensuring near-perfect knowledge of their surroundings.

The service is also transforming its logistics infrastructure by adopting artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, Internet of Things, and integrated platforms. The modernisation includes green and sustainable logistics, enhanced cybersecurity mechanisms, resilient supply chains, and advanced manufacturing techniques.

Lt Gen Aujla indicated the Army's intention to focus on core military functions while outsourcing specialised aspects to industry experts and visionaries.

The senior officer emphasised that successful modernisation requires convergence between three critical pillars: military users providing clear problem statements, policymakers enabling supportive frameworks, and industry delivering innovative solutions.

"You are the people who have to give shape to our desires, our requirements, our needs, which are absolutely operational in nature," Lt Gen Aujla told industry representatives.

The Army is seeking support from policymakers for defence technology acceleration funds, fast-tracked regulatory approvals, and simplified procurement cycles. Lt Gen Aujla called for establishing technological hubs, innovation centres, and incubation facilities to create an enabling environment for military-industry collaboration.

"Unless you prepare the environment to support the user and the industry, things won't work out. It will be just lip service, or it will be a mere slogan that we may keep saying that atmanirbharta is coming, or the self-reliance is," he warned. (ANI)

