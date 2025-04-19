Indian Brands to Get Global Platform as Index 2025 to Be Held in Kochi

New Delhi [India], April 19: Aiming to empower the global expansion of Indian industries, South India's largest industrial exhibition, InDEX 2025, will be held from May 2 to 5 at the Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly, Kochi. This grand event is supported by the Ministries of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India.

The exhibition is being organized under the framework of the National Industries Development Council Committee (NIDCC), which is dedicated to promoting small and medium enterprises across the country. The event will host over 200 business and retail brands, more than 20 financial institutions, as well as international buyers and government representatives.

The objective of InDEX 2025 is to establish Indian brands on a global stage, attract foreign investments, and open new channels of engagement with financial institutions.

Highlights of the Exhibition:* International Buyer Engagement: Opportunity to network with trade delegates and retail chains from across the globe.

* Dialogue with Financial Institutions: Discussions on loans, subsidies, and investment prospects.

* Government Schemes Awareness: Comprehensive information on MSME and food processing schemes run by central and state governments.

* Interaction with Industry Experts: Exchange of ideas with seasoned entrepreneurs and policy makers.

* Market Expansion: Platform to showcase products to over 2,500 registered B2B trade visitors.

Gauri Vatsa, Vice Chair person of NIDCC, stated, "Index 2025 is not just an exhibition, but a gateway to global opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs. Here, they will not only find buyers and investors but also gain new industry insights and government support."

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to explore various brand offerings and participate in B2B meetings with potential business partners, in addition to accessing valuable information on government schemes and financial institutions through InDApp, the mobile application..

InDEX 2025 is emerging as a key platform for industries, traders, and investors alike. If you are associated with any business, participating in this exhibition can be highly beneficial.

K. Jayaraman, National Chairman,Industries Development, added, "Index 2025 is a golden opportunity to give Indian enterprises international recognition. It is not merely an exhibition, but a symbol of India's industrial future. Our aim is to ensure Indian products and services meet global standards and establish a strong international presence."

