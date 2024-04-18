ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: PlumbexIndia 2024, the largest exhibition of water, sanitation, and plumbing products and services in the country, organized by Indian Plumbing Association, is scheduled to take place at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The three-day event promises to be a game-changer for professionals in the plumbing and water industry, offering a comprehensive platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities.

Also Read | AS Roma vs AC Milan UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

PlumbexIndia 2024 exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of NAREDCO. Noteworthy attendees include G. Hari Babu, President of NAREDCO, Sarosh Wadia, National President of IIID, and Ar. Vilas Avachat, President of IIA.

With over 30 years of relentless dedication to redefining plumbing standards, IPA has emerged as a leading force in the building industry. With more than 7,000 members spread across 28 chapters nationwide, IPA represents various segments of the industry, including consultancy, manufacturing, contracting, trading, academia, and architecture. The association's headquarters in New Delhi and its numerous chapters across India serve as hubs for driving innovation, promoting best practices, and fostering collaboration among industry stakeholders.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Liverpool, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

IPA's commitment to excellence is reflected in its strategic collaborations with government departments, industry associations, and global organizations. Notable partnerships include agreements with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for initiatives such as water conservation and infrastructure development. Moreover, IPA's affiliations with leading industry bodies like NAREDCO, IIID, IIA, and ISHRAE further strengthen its position as a key influencer in the building and plumbing sector.

PlumbexIndia, organized by IPA, is a flagship event that brings together stakeholders from across the plumbing and water industry. The exhibition serves as a showcase for the latest innovations, technologies, and products in water management, sanitation, and plumbing solutions. With the support of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AICTE, PlumbexIndia 2024 aims to facilitate meaningful interactions and collaborations among industry players, policymakers, and academia.

This year's event will feature over 200 exhibitors showcasing a wide range of products, including pipes and fittings, drainage solutions, pumps, metering devices, building automation systems, and more. With an expected attendance of over 15,000 trade visitors, PlumbexIndia 2024 offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, business development, and knowledge exchange. A major highlight of the exhibition is foreign buyers from Africa in collaboration with the Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and industry.

In addition to the exhibition, PlumbexIndia 2024 will feature two symposiums focusing on critical issues in water security and engineering education. The first symposium, titled "Building Resilience: Enhancing Water Security through Comprehensive Water Audits," will address the importance of comprehensive water audits in fortifying water security and promoting sustainability in infrastructure.

The second symposium, "Making Engineering Education Holistic: Integrating Plumbing Curriculum to Foster Sustainable Infrastructure," will highlight the significance of integrating plumbing curriculum into engineering education to promote sustainable infrastructure development.

IPA will be releasing two major breakthrough publications during PlumbexIndia, Water Audit Council (WAC) Manual, which will be a guide for all built environments to conduct water audits and Release of reference Course Material for universities and technical institutions based on IPA's Plumbing Curriculum notified by AICTE for Civil Engineering and open elective course categories.

Beyond its role as a platform for industry advancement, IPA remains committed to promoting environmental sustainability and public health. Through its various initiatives, the association advocates for better plumbing practices that contribute to healthier living environments and the conservation of natural resources.

As PlumbexIndia 2024 prepares to kick off at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, it promises to be a landmark event that not only showcases the latest innovations in water and plumbing technology but also fosters meaningful dialogue and collaboration towards a sustainable future.

For more information about PlumbexIndia 2024 and to register for the event, visit https://indianplumbing.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)